ST. JOHNSBURY — With an assist from the Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat program, Wily is fit, fixed and friendly at the Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic, awaiting someone to give him a new home.

The year-old male has been at the clinic for about two weeks. He was found roaming as a stray on the River Road by a concerned passer-by and taken to the clinic. Staff there welcomed him and reached out to SAD-SAC to get some funds to make Wily ready for adoption.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments