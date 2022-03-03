Safe Routes To Schools Trail Initiative To Connect Bethlehem And Franconia

A Safe Routes To Schools initiative for Profile School is advancing in Bethlehem and Franconia and will involve partnering with the town of Bethlehem to install lighting beneath the interstate overpass along Route 18.
“It’s building trails to and from Profile School to connect Franconia and Bethlehem so students can ride mostly off-road to Profile in a safe way,” Bethlehem Board of Selectmen Chairman Bruce Caplain said during Monday’s board meeting.
Where the route has to enter the roadway, the effort will involve collaboration with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to install bike lanes, signage, and road widening in certain places to make the route as safe as possible, he said.
“In Bethlehem, it would start at the basketball courts, come down Main Street over to Lewis Hill Road and down South Road, and it jumps on the trails there and heads over to Profile,” said Caplain.
Recently, two grants have been applied for, one in collaboration with the North Country Council and the other with the White Mountain Trail Collective, that seek money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s travel, tourism and outdoor recreation grant program, said Angela Figallo-McShane, physical education teacher with White Mountains SAU 35, who gave a project update to Bethlehem selectmen.
“We are waiting to hear back from them,” she said. “If we get them, they could fund the rest of the project.”
For the Bethlehem side, a new route change has been settled and a bid with a request for proposal is being issued to decide the company that will do the trail work.
A route change was also done on the Franconia side.
“We were hoping to stay off the road in total from Profile to downtown Franconia, but it looks like that’s not going to be our best option,” said Figallo-McShane. “We are looking to go along the road between Profile and the Ski Hearth Farm property, and at Ski Hearth Farm, will hop in the woods at Old Franconia Road. We’ll hopefully utilize existing trails on Ski Hearth Farm property to get down to Crane Hill Ridge and get to the town center from there on trails that are already being worked on.”
Because the Bethlehem side will involve Route 18, that town will have to be involved in the lighting of the underside of the Interstate 93 overpass that is in Bethlehem, she said.
“We learned from DOT that we would have to work with the town on lighting it and they wouldn’t be able to help us with that,” she said. “We are going to talk to DOT and find a cost estimate before we ask if you could help us with that.”
Beneath the overpass along Route 18 are some sidewalks, though they currently are not truly functional sidewalks, said Caplain.
Upgrades at the overpass could also help Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, he said.
“The lighting is the town’s responsibility and would have to be sponsored by the town,” said Caplain.
Grants are available, including one grant for trails and another for infrastructure, which would help pay for things like bike racks, signage, and striping along the road, he said.
For the Main Street/Route 302 route segment through Bethlehem, signs advising motorists to yield for bicyclists will be installed, said Caplain.
“Ideally, we would get the DOT to agree to put a bike lane in there, which would narrow the street and hopefully slow traffic down at the same time,” he said. “Usually, it’s a win-win if you do that.”
A number of crosswalks can also be put in along Main Street.
For Route 18 near the school, DOT can be asked to extend the school zone, which is 30 mph, down to the interstate overpass, said Caplain.
While cars must yield to bicycles, bikes are considered vehicles that are not allowed on sidewalks, said Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Caplain said the Safe Routes To Schools initiative will involve bicyclist education as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.