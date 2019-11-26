Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Thanksgiving is the busiest traveled holiday of the year. With the increase of traffic, it is extremely important to remind drivers to be responsible in an effort to keep themselves and everyone’s family and loved ones safe during the holiday season. It’s important to remember that most crashes during the holiday season are related to impairment. Before getting on the roadways please remember:
• Don’t Drive Impaired: Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver and hand over your keys. Call an Uber/Lyft/taxi/family member/friend to pick you up. Use public transportation. Use Sober Rides programs where available.
