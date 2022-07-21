Safety Concerns Expressed For Pedestrians At Presidential Mountain Resort

Chatter around town and social media has highlighted concerns about pedestrian safety at Presidential Mountain Resort, which is in full summer swing and buzzing with people, many of them children, crossing back and forth along a busy Route 302.
Overnight cabins are on both sides of a highway, between Brook and Cherry Valley Roads, that guests regularly cross during what is now peak season.
North Country Council reached out to the town several weeks ago, Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
“Apparently, there’s a lot of chatter about the safety of people at Presidential Mountain Resort crossing the streets,” he said, adding that there’s now bikes and scooters crossing. “I’ve seen some pretty horrific things. They wanted to know if we could address it with them.”
North Country Council has reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and there is now a meeting scheduled for next week to figure out what can be done, said Caplain.
“The DOT has said they can put a crosswalk in, but to me, that’s a recipe for disaster,” he said. “It’s a false sense of security. I think we need to have a conversation with the DOT about what they’ll allow to go in.”
The Select Board is looking to avoid any liability for the town and to have any signage that might be installed paid for by PMR, which is owned by Yizchok Rudich.
Caplain has reached out to PMR to say that pedestrian safety should be considered, that a meeting with the state is coming up, and that the Select Board might have to come back to PMR to ask that they pay for some of the signage.
“We talked about putting speed feedback signs in, but I don’t see the town having to pay for two feedback signs to control speed for one particular business,” he said. “I think it should fall on them.”
Select Board member Veronica Morris said it is her understanding that the prior owner was taken to court for a pedestrian hazard and was found liable.
“It was basically like the cabins were on one side and the playground was on the other,” she said. “The kid came across the road and got hit. He lived, thank God. I would be very hesitant to put us in a position where we could have any of the liability shifted onto us for their operation.
“I completely agree,” said Caplain.
As the resort underwent development beginning several years ago, first with new cabins on the south side of the highway and the more recent cabins on the north side, the Select Board has periodically discussed pedestrian safety, what could be done to improve it, and if NHDOT would get involved.
The speed limit is currently 40 mph.
A portable speed sign informing motorists of their speed was recently installed on the right shoulder of westbound Route 302 approaching the resort.
