Safety Concerns Expressed For Pedestrians At Presidential Mountain Resort
Buy Now

A tense Bethlehem Select Board discussion about Presidential Mountain Resort led to a Select Board vote to have site plan review occur before any building permit is issued, as required in the site plan regulations. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Chatter around town and social media has highlighted concerns about pedestrian safety at Presidential Mountain Resort, which is in full summer swing and buzzing with people, many of them children, crossing back and forth along a busy Route 302.

Overnight cabins are on both sides of a highway, between Brook and Cherry Valley Roads, that guests regularly cross during what is now peak season.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments