With stress and unemployment up and quarantine and stay-at-home orders still in effect from the coronavirus pandemic, some might have a hunch that sales are up at state liquor stores.
They’re right.
Statewide, overall New Hampshire Liquor Commission sales at the commission’s 76 liquor and wine outlets have increased by 13.5 percent from March 1 to May 13 compared to the same time last year.
“March, April and May are generally slower months, so it’s definitely an increase,” E.J. Powers, spokesman for the NHLC, said Thursday.
In the North Country, that increase is far above the state average.
From March 1 to May 13, sales at the state liquor store in Colebrook have increased by 23.1 percent, sales at the Littleton store by 32 percent, and sales at Woodsville store by 50.2 percent
(The Whitefield store temporary closed April 1 because of COVID-19 and the Groveton store closed in October 2018 as part of the North Country consolidation when the commission remolded the store in Lancaster, said Powers).
Effects from the pandemic might explain some of the increase in sales, but maybe not all.
March was a promotional month when the NHLC had its “bottle bucks” promotion, where customers buying $150 in product receive a $25 promotion card, a program that is usually twice a year and is very successful, said Powers.
“That started before the COVID situation hit, and there were certainly a number of individuals who stocked up,” he said.
And when restaurants that serve alcohol were closed to in-house dining because of the pandemic, more people who would normally drink there probably began visiting the NHLC outlets and possibly began stocking up when the state’s restrictions were first implemented, said Powers.
The state liquor stores are deemed by Gov. Chris Sununu to be an essential business to remain open during the pandemic, and they are a big revenue source for New Hampshire’s general fund.
For fiscal year 2019, the liquor and wine outlets generated a record $706.1 million dollars in net sales.
For the past two years, the NHLC has had another promotion, the “no taxations on libations,” which Powers said draws in people from states neighboring New Hampshire.
“I think that would be a very successful promotion,” he said.
As for as the spike in sales during the pandemic, he said, “Some have noted that liquor commission revenues have certainly been a bright spot.”
At any time, the NHLC, which employs roughly 1,400 full- and part-time people at all locations, seeks to balance revenue generation with public health, said Powers.
“While sales have certainly been brisk, the commission has always been focused on the responsible use of its products,” he said.
April was Alcohol Awareness Month and the NHLC participates in a number of programs throughout the year, partnering with industry groups and nonprofits to highlight the importance of drinking responsibly and respecting those who choose not to drink alcohol, said Powers.
In November, there was a “mock-tail” week where bars and restaurants created non-alcoholic beverages, he said.
The commission chairman, Joseph Mollica, has also written a joint op-ed with New Futures, a nonprofit that advocates and collaborates to improve the health and wellness of New Hampshire residents, on responsible drinking, he said.
“We also have a division of enforcement and licensing to make sure all sales are legal and alcohol is kept out of the hands of minors,” said Powers.
The commission has a duty to contribute to the state’s general fund as much as possible and a duty to educate and encourage responsible drinking and prevent alcohol misuse and abuse and underage drinking, he said.
Outside of liquor and wine, sales of beer, too, have also been on the rise since the pandemic.
At Simon’s Market on Union Street in Littleton, market owner Matt Simon said there there has been a 7-percent increase in beer sales from late March to early May.
“Year to year, we are usually pretty consistent and might be down 2 or 3 percent or up 2 or 3 percent,” he said. “I would say 7 percent is not normal.”
But not all beer has been equal.
“We’ve noticed the larger, more economy packs have been moving quite a bit and there’s been a drop-off on the higher-end and more expensive stuff,” said Simon. “Domestics have picked up quite a bit.”
Within that differential, the less expensive domestics would be higher than the overall 7-percent increase and the high-end beer below the 7 percent, he said.
