Salute Granby Event Planned Oct. 1
Buy Now

Robert Peters of Granby poses in an earlier photo with his nephew, Matthew Hogan of Ridgefield, Conn., an Eagle Scout who he helped to work on a community pavilion with. The pavilion honors the resting place of three Rogers' Rangers attacked by wolves and killed on their way home from a raid in Canada during the French and Indian War. (Courtesy Photo)

GRANBY - On Oct. 1st, an event called Salute Granby will be hosted by the community.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the town being the first in the nation to have property conserved through the Federal Forest Legacy program.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments