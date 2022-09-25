Salute Granby Event Planned Oct. 1

Robert Peters of Granby poses in an earlier photo with his nephew, Matthew Hogan of Ridgefield, Conn., an Eagle Scout who he helped to work on a community pavilion with. The pavilion honors the resting place of three Rogers' Rangers attacked by wolves and killed on their way home from a raid in Canada during the French and Indian War. (Courtesy Photo)
GRANBY - On Oct. 1st, an event called Salute Granby will be hosted by the community.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the town being the first in the nation to have property conserved through the Federal Forest Legacy program.
Managed by the Town of Granby, the Cow Mountain Pond Forest offers quiet recreation in a wild and remote setting and a network of trails for the pleasure and benefit of the public.
Among the offerings during the Salute Granby event will be unguided hikes around Cow Mountain Pond with maps available at the town hall and trail head, tours of the town’s one-room schoolhouse, a Drummer Raffle with the drawing at 2:30 ;.m., a video on early Granby history being shown, history books available for purchase, and more.
The church will be open for viewing and at the town hall, coffee and cookies will be available for purchase.
There will be country music from 1-3 p.m. and all musicians are welcome to join in the fun!
Rogers Rangers graves and the pavilion will be available for learning about and viewing nearby, a half mile walk from the center of activity.
There will also be hamburgers and hot dogs available for sale from noon to 2 p.m.
A Black Powder Gun Raffle will also be offered throughout the day, with tickets on sale at the schoolhouse and town hall, sold through 2:45 p.m., before the drawing at 3 p.m. at the school.
The Salute Granby day is sponsored by: Cow Mountain Pond Committee & Victory Granby Holiday in the Hills Historical Preservation Group; proceeds to be used for continued preservation of the one-room schoolhouse.
Enacted through the 1990 Farm Bill’s Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act, this voluntary program has proved popular and crucial to aiding states in meeting their forest conservation goals.
The first Forest Legacy project was located in Vermont, the 1660-acre Cow Mountain Pond property.
