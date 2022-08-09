Salute To First Responders: CALEX’s Rebekah Sewell And Caitlyn Mayo

Editor’s note: Our region is blessed with many dedicated public safety personnel and emergency responders. The Caledonian-Record will be featuring several of them in a series of stories ahead of our Salute To First Responders section this September.
Different backgrounds, similar aspirations.
Rebekah Sewell’s and Caitlyn Mayo’s journey to CALEX has been very different, but a desire to help and better their communities has led them both to a career in EMS.
Sewell, her husband Martijn, and three children left their home of 10 years, a small dutch village named Kudelstaart, during the peak of the pandemic and moved to Northern New Hampshire.
Eighteen-year-old Mayo grew up in Lamoille and recently graduated from Danville High School.
They both joined CALEX, an ambulance service that serves Caledonia and Essex counties, around the same time. Sewell came on board at the end of May and Mayo, who has been with CALEX for about a year, became certified as an EMT two months ago.
For Sewell, her career as a first responder began as a result of a career change, while Mayo got affiliated with CALEX while she was still in high school.
Upon her family’s move to New Hampshire, Sewell settled into an office job which had a small television that showed when people entered the office, as well as showed the security officer who sat outside. One afternoon, she noticed something visibly wrong with the officer, who was making unusual motions, and called 9-1-1.
“The following week, I reached out to the chief of CALEX to ask when their next EMT course would be running,” Sewell said.
Mayo began taking ride-alongs when she was 17 and still a student at Danville.
“Something I have always known since I was a little kid was that I wanted to help others and be in some sort of medical field,” she said, “I enjoy helping others and putting people at a better spot than before.
Mayo would miss a day or two of school a week to work on the ambulance and pursue what had become her “new found love for a job.”
That December, she became aware that St. Johnsbury Academy was offering an adult education program, including an EMT class which she signed up for. Mayo went on to pass all the necessary national tests and earned a full-time position at CALEX.
Both Mayo and Sewell agree that they are reminded every day why they chose a career in this field.
“The most rewarding experience is helping someone that really needs help,” Mayo said. “When a patient thanks you saying you made their day better, it’s an experience that stays with you.”
Sewell added: “There is no typical day at CALEX and that’s what I love about it. I went into EMS because I wanted to be more hands on with people and I found the medical side of emergency medicine intriguing,” Sewell said.
“I really enjoy my work, which makes me a happier wife and mom when I get home.”
Some of her favorite moments so far have been seeing the care that her CALEX colleagues treat patients with and how they know their names, stories and needs.
“I have an immense amount of respect for the ones that weathered through [the Pandemic] and are still able to find the joy in the job.”
Their work week consists of two 24-hour shifts where, it is usually fairly relaxed until a call comes in. Once that happens, they respond and go to the scene where they either treat and transport or obtain refusal. Shifts can vary from learning new tasks, transferring patients to different medical facilities, and of course responding to people that need help.
“Some days are very quiet and others you barely see the station,” Mayo said.
CALEX responds to all 9-1-1 medical calls and fire alarm standbys from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. There are two staff crews in the St. J station during the day and one at night, and a crew at the Danville station at night.
Servicing Barnet, Concord, Danville, Kirby, Peacham, St. Johnsbury, Victory, Walden and Waterford, CALEX provides a community presence beyond their medical responsibilities.
Recent efforts include assisting the Canterbury Inn with a fire drill and educating preschool teachers on CPR. CALEX also serves food at events such as Relay For Life, Dog Mountain and the Danville Fair, and participates in parades, football games and gives medical standby during a variety of community events.
“The role that CALEX plays in the community is huge, CALEX gets a lot of support and [people] are very thankful of what we do,” Mayo said. “Helping others is something I found is worth the time commitment and dedication that’s put into this job.”
There are four levels of providers within EMS, including Emergency Medical Responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic.
“With each level you move up, your scope of practice will broaden,” Sewell said. “It depends on your personal ambition and capabilities.”
Sewell’s goal right now is to continue to learn and become a skilled EMT. Eventually, she would like to further her education within EMS. Mayo has long-term goals of attending NHTI’s medical program and is interested in one day working with DHART as a flight medic.
