DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department currently has 21 members, ranging from 18 to 68 years old.
The experience of 2nd Assistant Chief Roland Heath, 48 years, and Assistant Chief Troy Cochran, 30-plus years, helps guide a department focused on serving its community in whatever capacity is needed.
But it’s the department’s junior firefighter program that embarks fresh faces into the station and provides the next generation of Danville firefighters an opportunity to pursue their calling.
“Firefighting is a brotherhood and is very fraternal,” Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt said. “We feel this gives the teens a place to channel their energy and spend time doing things that make a difference in their community. It also gives the adult firefighters a way to connect with today’s youth and have the satisfaction of passing down years of knowledge and techniques.”
The program is open to 16-17-year-olds and allows them to train and become familiar with the apparatus and equipment. Upon enrollment, junior firefighters are issued a full set of turnout gear and can attend meetings, training, special events, and emergency calls.
Those calls are not just limited to fires; Danville FD is equipped to respond to many scenarios such as carbon monoxide or other poisonous gas leaks, motor vehicle accidents, water/ice water rescue, remote rescue, structural collapse, hazmat spills and natural disasters.
During emergency calls, the junior firefighters are limited to spectating from a distance for safety reasons but they are allowed to fully participate in most of the regular training activities.
The program was designed as a recruitment technique when it was launched in 2010 by firefighter Peggy Cochran. It lasts until the participants turn 18 when they can then be voted onto the department as full members — with no traditional probationary period required.
“Their time spent as a junior counts towards the normal one-year probation and they generally receive all the necessary and required training as well as real-world experience,” Austin-Shortt said.
He added that because of response time, applicants are typically only from Danville, but there is no specific rule saying applicants from other towns wouldn’t be accepted.
The most recent program graduate is Logan Goodwin. While at Danville High School, Goodwin dedicated his senior project to raising money for the fire department.
“Since I was a little kid, I wanted to be a firefighter and give back to my community,” he said. “The program was a very rewarding experience. I learned a lot about firefighting and how to do it safely from other members.”
Austin-Shortt said that the program offers teens a feeling of belonging, the same they might receive from any club, sport, or extracurricular activity. However, with Goodwin’s advancement, there are not any junior firefighters currently enrolled.
He hopes the next way of junior firefighters will not be far behind him.
“Volunteer fire departments are always looking for new members and it’s nice to get some younger people with little to no experience in the door and train them the way you want your department to handle situations,” Goodwin said.
Danville FD expands upon its presence with the youth by working closely with Danville School. They provide fire safety education which Austin-Shortt says lets the department connect with the kids in the community but also connect with potential junior firefighters.
“I personally believe our presence at the school gives the community a sense of safety and security,” he said.
The department is also granted access by the school to use the grounds for training purposes.
Historically, there has been a yearly fire safety day at the school where kids can interact and even explore the fire trucks. The opportunity is used to educate kids on basic fire safety which ranges from making sure the pre-k and first graders know how to dial 911 and give basic info to dispatchers; to giving older elementary students instruction on having an escape plan for their homes, knowing their address, how and when to call 911, “stop, drop and roll,” how to use fire extinguishers, what firefighters look like in full turnout gear and other tips and instructions for what to do in emergencies.
“We feel reaching the kids at a young age is very effective as far as retaining information about fire safety,” Austin-Shortt said. “The kids tend to go home and talk about their day openly with parents at that age. It gets the parents engaged and thinking about their role in emergencies as well. This sparks the conversation in the home and gets the whole family involved.”
The presence of the Danville Fire Department in the community aims to be widespread whether that be in young students going over the basics of fire safety or just making sure that people of all ages are aware of what to do in case of emergencies.
“It gives the community a future of fire-safe children and adults,” Austin-Shortt said. “I feel that if we can prevent an emergency before it happens through education, we are offering a far more valuable resource than fire suppression alone.”
As for the junior firefighter program, it’s a concept that is strengthening the safety of the Danville community for years to come.
“It’s important because the community relies on us to be there for them in times of emergency,” Goodwin said. “Without new people joining, it wouldn’t last long,” Goodwin said.
