ST. JOHNSBURY — Communication is key.
First responders don’t leave their stations until they’re sent. They don’t know where they’re going until they’re directed. They don’t know the details of the emergency until they’re told. A potentially life-saving connection is dependent on dispatchers.
Anthony Skelton, who serves as the communications director at the St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center, said a dispatcher is an integral cog in the wheel that is emergency services.
“So there’s obviously a ton of different entities that make up the cogs: dispatch, police, fire, EMS, wrecker companies, mental health; all of those are pieces that are important to the wheel,” he said. “We receive the information and then we are the traffic director, sending it to the appropriate agency to handle or referring people to the appropriate agency if we’re not the one.”
The St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center operates out of the public safety building on Main Street. Dispatchers handle fire and emergency medical services calls for communities in much of Caledonia and southern Essex counties. They also handle communications for the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
Skelton started working in the dispatch center in May 2007. He started serving as director in 2018. Longest-serving dispatcher Adam Colburn has been on the job for 24 years. The remaining dispatchers are Lisa Young with 11 years, who in addition to dispatching duties also handles an increasingly higher volume of fingerprinting requests, Felicia Mallett with five years, Katey Harris, who’s been dispatching there for a year, and Michael Stringer, who started Aug. 1.
There’s still an opening for a seventh dispatcher, Skelton said, and “it’s a struggle to find qualified people.”
To be an effective dispatcher requires calm amid crisis and an exceptional ability to multitask.
“It would have to be somebody that can take the pressure, you know, be able to concentrate along with multitask, prioritize, have empathy and then at the end of the day, go home and can’t really talk about it,” Skelton said. “It definitely takes a special kind of person.”
Seated in the dispatch center on a recent afternoon, Skelton gestured toward Young, who was staffing a communications station.
“Let’s take Lisa here; she’s one of those people that can definitely empathize with callers but also seems to not have a problem putting them in their place when she needs to,” said Skelton.
The range of calls a dispatcher takes each day is vast. There are legitimate emergencies. There are information-seekers. There are prolific complainers whose problems aren’t nearly as big as they make them out to be, Skelton said, and there are calls that suggest mental instability.
“Felicia had the one where a caller said a werewolf bit his face off,” said Young.
Skelton said there is no typical day in the life of a dispatcher but gave an overview of frequent responsibilities.
“We get a lot of phone calls for fingerprinting appointments. So you have to direct them to our booking site. We have people that call in new incidents for police, whether it’s vehicle break-ins or really anything and so you have to refer them to an officer or dispatch an officer; you have those same people calling for follow-up. You have people calling to ask if their situation meets the needs of law enforcement. Sometimes it is not so you refer people to a court system or legal aid or say, you know, it’s a civil matter … and then intertwined with all of that you have all of your fire and EMS calls, vehicle crashes … obviously, ambulances do a lot of inter-facility transfers, on top of people calling with their general maladies and then some critical, high acuity calls.”
Stringer said he’s impressed with the skill of the dispatchers he gets to work with as he trains.
“I’ve definitely been on shifts where all of a sudden we have 13 or 14 call cards going on, we’ve got multiple trucks out to different areas and you got ambulances going everywhere, and these guys (dispatchers) have been very good,” he said. “It might look hectic, and they might seem overwhelmed, but as soon as they go to transmit something, they take a deep breath and make sure they get their information out in a nice, concise manner so everybody out in the field isn’t panicking or trying to figure things out.”
Stringer said he’s got the disposition and desire to do the job.
“I’ve heard quite a few people in my life tell me I’m a very calm guy in emergencies,” he said, “and I was looking for a nice challenge, and this has definitely been that so far.”
Communications for a dispatcher are numerous and varied but all in a day’s work. Still, even the veterans can recall shifts when circumstances combined for an especially hectic communications challenge.
For Skelton, it was 2011, the year of Hurricane Irene. It wasn’t Irene, but the region saw some heavy rain storms that caused significant damage.
“It was an absolute madhouse because so many roads were destroyed,” he said. “People’s emergencies don’t stop just because roads are washed out. It was keeping track of all of the roads closed and trying to get emergency vehicles to navigate around the closures to get them to the places they needed to go. That was an interesting challenge.”
Young’s memory of a difficult dispatching day went to April 24, 2013. She called it a dispatcher’s “nightmare.” The circumstances that unfolded in 7½ hours and the dispatching professionalism that was required warranted its own newspaper story at the time.
A breakdown of the calls handled in a single shift by Young, with help from a trainee who is no longer at the center and veteran dispatcher Karen Montgomery (who left after 21 years in 2021), was as follows:
• 4:30 p.m. Medical call requiring St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX;
• 4:46 p.m. Two-car crash on Railroad Street requiring St. Johnsbury Police;
• 4:47 p.m. Lyndon Rescue and Vermont State Police respond to a motorcycle crash;
• 5:22 p.m. Elm Street, St. Johnsbury resident calls to complain that someone was “doing donuts” on the baseball field;
• 5:30 p.m. Burglary alarm at Fairbanks Museum (it was triggered mistakenly by an employee);
• 5:51 p.m. A long series of dispatched radio calls begin related to a structure fire on Jewell Hill in Lyndon; Lyndonville Fire and Lyndon Rescue initially toned with East Burke, Sheffield-Wheelock, Sutton, Concord and St. Johnsbury Fire departments called to help soon after; Littleton Fire Department dispatched with tower to cover St. Johnsbury; Danville Fire called to relieve Littleton at 11 p.m.
• 6:22 p.m. Grass fire on LynBurke Road was threatening a home; Sheffield-Wheelock in the right place at the right time as it was covering the station for Lyndonville; fire extinguished a few feet from the residence;
• 6:45 p.m. fire alarm at J.A. McDonald construction company on Gilman Road in Lyndon; Sheffield-Wheelock firefighters sent (it was a false alarm);
• 7 p.m. Medical call required one Lyndon Rescue ambulance to leave Jewell Hill fire scene and go to Gilman Road;
• 7:14 p.m. Barker Avenue, St. Johnsbury resident calls to have police check out suspicious kids in the area;
• 7:49 p.m. Caller said a lean-to in Concord was on fire and headed toward a barn;
• 7:57 p.m. Lyndon Rescue was called to transfer a patient from NVRH to their Lyndon home;
• 8:10 p.m. a complaint of a huge bonfire on Charles Street in Lyndonville spurred a response by Sheffield-Wheelock firefighters;
• 9:04 p.m. Two-car crash on Route 5 near West Burke; West Burke dispatched two fire engines, Lyndon Rescue responded and transported one injured party to the hospital, and the Vermont State Police responded and investigated the crash;
• 10:15 p.m. St. Johnsbury firefighters and CALEX sent to Brightlook Apartments for a medical emergency;
• 10:52 p.m. Lifeline call on Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury;
• 11:07 p.m. A call came in for a lift assist in Sutton; Sutton Fire Department was dispatched.
In that single period, first responders protected people, saved property and met medical needs, and they were put in the position to do their jobs by a dispatcher.
