LANCASTER — Mike Kopp has a passion for firefighting.
After 23 years with the Lancaster Fire Department, he continues to turn out day or night when duty calls.
Since his first day on Jan. 12, 1999, he has rotated through every role in the firehouse and currently serves as the assistant chief.
Now 52, he has no plans to quit anytime soon.
“It sounds so trite, but it gets in your blood,” he said. “What I’ve often said is, it’s a certain type of person who’s attracted to this work. If you’re talking to one of those people, you don’t have to explain it because they already know it. And if you’re not talking to one of those people, you can’t explain it. A little bit of it is adrenaline. A lot of it is a willingness to help. And a big piece of it is the pride of membership, being part of something bigger than yourself.”
Kopp is a first-generation firefighter.
He signed up in part because his father, grandfather and great-grandfather had served in the military, and he wanted to follow in the family tradition of self-sacrifice for the greater good.
He also didn’t like riding a desk all day at the family business, North Country Ford in Lancaster.
He had already considered becoming a firefighter while attending Plymouth State University, and when he returned home, he took the plunge.
Like 80 percent of New Hampshire departments, Lancaster Fire is on-call, meaning that members do not have regular shifts and are summoned on a per-call basis.
In a short time, Kopp learned that call companies rely on cooperation and commitment.
“No firefighter works alone. All firefighters work as a team,” he said.
Members of call departments are not required to train or respond to every call.
However, Lancaster Fire holds 22 trainings a year (appx. 130 hours) so that its members maintain sharp skills for them to respond to any situation no matter how unusual or unexpected.
LFD members might spend another 100 hours a year at incident responses. Doing so requires them to step away from their personal and professional lives without warning and at a moment’s notice.
While members don’t attend every training or respond to every call, there is an expectation that they will dedicate themselves. Those who fail to meet baseline expectations are shown the door.
It can be challenging.
Kopp and his brother, Kieth, purchased North Country Ford from their father in 2008 and his work responsibilities grew exponentially. Despite that, Kopp made a concerted effort to remain available for fire calls to set an example for others.
“If people only participate when it’s convenient, it doesn’t work well,” Kopp said.
Being a call firefighter can be mentally and physically exhausting work. LFD members share intense experiences, form strong bonds, and achieve a high level of trust in one another, Kopp said.
As a result, they become like family.
“I really do enjoy working with the guys in the department,” Kopp said.
While North Country fire departments have struggled to recruit and retain call company members, Lancaster Fire currently enjoys a robust roster and a strong culture, Kopp said.
The department has stable leadership and a large core of experienced, highly-capable members.
That includes Kopp’s son, Alex, who also works at the dealership.
“He’s proud to tell you that he’s 30 years old but he joined [Lancaster Fire] when he was 14 [as an explorer]. And he’s been pretty active from the time he joined,” Kopp said.
For Kopp, there have been many memorable responses over the years.
One was on Jan. 16, 2013, when firefighters from seven departments contained a structure fire on Main Street. Kopp helped crews to salvage the building, which now houses the Polish Princess bakery, and prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.
“That was definitely a memorable fire. That was a lot of work and obviously we have a lot of pride that the building is still standing,” Kopp said.
Another notable incident was the Jefferson Town Building fire on Feb. 1, 2021, that drew more than 50 firefighters from 10 local departments, including Lancaster Fire. Kopp and his son worked together on the call and helped to protect and save the neighboring Jefferson Fire station.
“When the Jefferson Town Hall burned it was my son and I on a hose line beside the building, putting water on the Jefferson Fire station. That was a memorable experience. Working that close with him, having that amount of fire, and the fact that the Jefferson Fire department did not burn down was certainly rewarding,” Kopp said.
Not every incident turns out well.
But when they do, it’s extremely rewarding.
Kopp recalled once, more than 15 years ago, when he responded to a head-on collision between two oncoming vehicles on Route 3.
“I was involved in a woman in a small car, and she was really stuck. We eventually extricated her from the car, this was in April,” he said. “At the Lancaster Fair that year a woman walked up and asked me who I was and told me who she was. And gave me a big hug. And she was the woman we had extricated. To this day, when she sees me around town, she will always give me a hug.”
