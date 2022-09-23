Its been about a year since Logan Wales joined Lyndon Rescue — and she already knows she’s exactly where she needs to be.
“I feel like I was put on this Earth to make a difference and this is how I chose to do it,” she said.
Making a difference in her own community — along with serving Burke, Sutton, Newark, Sheffield, Wheelock and Kirby — makes it all the more rewarding.
“Most people who need an ambulance aren’t always feeling the greatest, so if I can get them feeling a bit better by the time we get them to the hospital then that never fails to make my day,” Wales said in regards to meeting community members she otherwise ordinarily wouldn’t.
She grew up in Lyndonville and worked with Lyndon Rescue personnel for several years volunteering at the fire department and dispatching.
With experience in multiple areas, Wales will be the first to say that there’s no feeling like rushing out to answer the call when it comes into the station.
“I have always enjoyed the adrenaline rush that some calls give me,” she said.
Knowing she is on her way to help someone in need is why she considers it her true calling.
“The fact that I am responsible for providing care to someone in need is so rewarding. I love caring for anyone, whether they are sick, injured or perfectly healthy.”
Wales embarked on her Lyndon Rescue journey last summer, enrolling in an EMT course where she received first-hand learning and training through ride-alongs; which Lyndon Rescue offers to any EMT, AEMT, Paramedic or prospective student. She started by observing and providing very basic patient care. Shortly after, Wales became a certified EMT and joined Lyndon Rescue part-time and full-time as an Emergency Dispatcher.
“While I’m still learning a lot, I am now able to assess patients and determine what their best course of treatment would be;” which she says may include providing first aid, administering different medications — including oxygen — and transporting patients.
A day on the job typically consists of a 12 or 24-hour shift. Being in a rural community means the calls vary in consistency. When they get dispatched, the goal is to get to the patient quickly and safely then provide on-scene care and hospital transportation. Downtime is spent doing building or ambulance maintenance, equipment testing, getting to better know co-workers or writing patient reports.
Long days with an intense workload can be daunting at times, but all it takes to get through it is remembering why she chose this line of work in the first place.
“Life can get very stressful with multiple jobs in emergency services but I have the most supportive family and friends that make it easy,” Wales said. “Knowing that I am making a difference in the community and helping those in need makes everything worth it.”
Worth doing now and worth continuing in the future. Wales would like to eventually become an advanced EMT — the next step up — and possibly become a paramedic after that.
“But, I’m not in a big rush as I am still learning to become the best EMT I can be,” she said. Formal training at least once a month and a persistent effort to hone her skills and knowledge have her well on her way.
Wales takes pride in her work and encourages others that may be interested in emergency careers to take that leap of faith and reach out by requesting a ride-along.
“Emergency medical services are always in need of providers and it can be such a great career path,” she said.
Wales’ passion for her community goes hand-in-hand with the impact Lyndon Rescue has on the seven towns it tends to and the rest of the NEK. She says they can provide assistance to any different agency on any given day, depending on who needs it.
Lyndon Rescue also serves in a capacity other than just being on-call for emergencies. There are patient transfers between hospitals or rehabilitation centers; sometimes they even bring patients home if needed. They are also a presence at many local events including concerts, races, fairs and more.
“Lyndon Rescue is greatly supported by the community and we wouldn’t be able to provide the care we do without them,” Wales said.
