LYNDON CENTER — Serving the region’s emergency needs for 50 years, Lyndon Rescue is this year marking its golden anniversary.
A board made up of local town representatives continues to guide the nonprofit emergency service, which is based out of a building on the campus of Northern Vermont University at Lyndon, with the president from East Haven, Delbert Reed.
Reed also is the town representative from East Haven and a longtime community volunteer in his hometown. He’s been active with LRI since the 1990s and is an Advanced EMT serving with the local emergency service.
LRI, as its known, has operated from the campus of NVU since 1978. The building was dedicated on Oct. 22, 1978.
Director of Operations Jillian McLaughlin said the rescue company hopes to build a new operations center at some point in the future, a goal that’s been in the works for some time.
“We have a building committee that includes members of the Board of Directors and staff members who are working on a plan,” McLaughlin said recently. “The committee is currently looking into the option of purchasing the current building from the college. That seems like the best plan for us financially vs. purchasing land and building a brand new building.”
McLaughlin said, “We’ve been saving money to offset the cost of the purchase and lessen the impact on our budget. We are currently in an information gathering phase to answer lots of questions such as: Would the college be willing to sell it to us? Are there any barriers to that such as splitting off that land from the rest of campus? What repairs would need to be done to the building? What are the costs of building modifications that we would want to do for updates and to accommodate the 3rd ambulance that we currently rent space at Lyndonville Fire for? What would our additional expenses be to add to the budget for the utilities that are currently covered by our rent payment?”
“I thought it would be cool if we purchased it on Oct. 22nd, because that is the day the building was dedicated in 1978 and with 2022 being the 50th anniversary of the organization … but that date is coming up quickly, so I think it’s safe to say that we’re hoping for 2023,” said McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said LRI currently has seven full-time staff and 15 part-time members. She said there are two people on duty all of the time. If there is more than one 911 call at a time or an inter-facility transfer then off-duty people come in, she explained.
In 2021, LRI experienced its busiest year. They made 1,620 total responses which McLaughlin believes was the first time with over 1,600 calls in a year (she said there were 1,455 in 2020).
McLaughlin said LRI’s fleet features three ambulances including a 2014 Dodge Pro-master and a 2021 Ford Transit Van (both van-style ambulances used mostly for transfers and special events). The third ambulance is a 2016 Ford Type 1 ambulance, she said.
“The 2021 van ambulance was purchased earlier this summer as a planned replacement to the other van. Due to our third ambulance being totaled in the collision on the interstate this spring we kept the other van for now. The 2014 van will be traded in when we get the replacement for that ambulance which should hopefully be later this fall,” McLaughlin shared. “That will be a 2022 Chevy Type 1 ambulance. The 2021 Ford Transit Van was purchased entirely with savings we added to the annual budget the past few years so no loan!”
In addition to emergency response, LRI is active in the community. The organization is the only child safety seat inspection station in Caledonia County, said McLaughlin, offering education and over 50 inspections a year.
LRI also provides coverage at the Caledonia County Fair, the demolition derby, area youth football games, the NVU Gregg-fest, mountain biking events (Enduro, NEMBA, etc.), and many other events.
Members provide education, CPR and first aid instruction several times a year.
“So far this year we’ve done 21 classes at community locations with 138 total people at those locations and have had 20 people come to our station for the course,” McClaughlin said. “Most of the people that come to our station for CPR or First Aid classes are individuals that have taken the blended learning course so they’ve done an online portion and then come to our station to do the skills portion of the course.”
Current Lyndon Rescue Staff
Alex Allen EMT
Danny Bigelow EMT
Nate Donley Paramedic
Georgia Hadley EMT
Eric Hannett Paramedic
Rick Hannux EMT
Nate Harvey Advanced EMT
Tristan Henderson Paramedic
Sarah Houghton Paramedic
David Kennedy Advanced EMT
Aaron Martin Advanced EMT
Jillian McLaughlin Paramedic
Patrick McLaughlin EMT
Bill Phelps EMT
Fiore Porcelli Advanced EMT
Delbert Reed Advanced EMT
Evita Sandoval Advanced EMT
Eric Sargent Advanced EMT
Matthew Schade Advanced EMT
Dayna Skelton Advanced EMT
Anthony Skelton EMT
Logan Wales EMT
