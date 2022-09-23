NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — After serving eight years in the U.S. Navy, spending months at a time crammed inside tight quarters on a ship, Mark Ober wanted a change of pace.
So, for his next career, he signed up with New Hampshire Fish and Game and went to work in the great outdoors.
Now 49, Ober is the lieutenant for NHFG District One covering the northernmost part of the state.
Explaining why he chose to become a conservation officer, he said, “I’m an outdoors type of person. I grew up loving hunting and fishing. And the old conservation officer down where I grew up [in Ashland, N.H.], I remember seeing him now and then on patrol and admiring him and wanting to do what he did,” he said.
In the world of first responders, conservation officers are unique.
They enforce laws related to fish and wildlife and off-road recreational vehicles, going after illegal hunters and ticketing speeding OHRVs.
They also act as public advocates for the protection of natural resources and act as educators for hunters, anglers, and members of the public.
On top of that, they function as search and rescue personnel. They are certified in wilderness first aid and often provide initial medical care for injured hikers, climbers, snowmobilers and OHRV riders.
“We wear many hats,” Ober said. “We have the enforcement aspect of things, where we’re out there trying to catch poachers. And at the drop of a dime, we get called for an injured hiker and we have to become the rescuers.”
In District One, Ober has seen growing numbers of hikers and OHRV riders flocking to the northern Presidential Range and The Great North Woods, especially since the pandemic.
As a result, more people are running into trouble.
Since Jan. 1, District One has reported 70 hiker distress calls, 50 OHRV/snowmobile crashes, and 35 search and rescue operations in Coos County alone.
Five of those hikers died, four near the summit of Mt. Washington. All but one were due to medical issues, the other died from hypothermia.
Rescue operations are complicated, difficult and sometimes harrowing.
The North Country is home to deceivingly difficult 4,000-foot peaks and surprisingly severe weather, particularly above the treeline.
Carry-outs must be coordinated between multiple agencies, require personnel to navigate rugged terrain, and frequently occur in distant locations. Fish and Game personnel must pass mandatory annual physical tests to prove they are up to the task.
“The biggest thing is the remoteness,” Ober said about the search and rescue operations. “Whatever happens it’s not close to a road, it’s not close to an ambulance. Even on the trails, for a crash, not all of them are accessible by EMS people right away.”
Some of those search and rescue calls are due to a lack of preparation.
Hikers trek to the top of a high peak with one bottle of water. Others find themselves in darkness without a lamp. Those who rely on cell phones to call authorities or light the way often find themselves with drained batteries.
To conserve manpower, District One (which is understaffed by 40 percent) won’t respond to every nighttime call where someone forgets a flashlight. If the person is safe and healthy, the weather is mild, and no children are involved, Ober will sometimes instruct them to hunker down and wait until morning.
In those cases, Ober said, “I tell people ‘That was your mistake and you’re going to learn a hard lesson. It’s not an emergency, the weather is fine, and you’re going to have to spend the night.”
Approaching his 50th birthday, Ober looks back on his career with satisfaction.
He remains thankful that he changed career paths in his late 20s, heading from the sea to the mountains.
He just wishes he did it a little bit sooner.
“I wish I could kind of go back in time and only do four years in the Navy and start this career earlier. But I’m glad I made the decision I did when I had the chance,” he said, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
