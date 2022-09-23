When there is a fire in the Sheffield or Wheelock area, Shane Lanpher and his crew will be called to the rescue. Whether it’s a simple campfire that got out of control or a full-blown house fire, they respond.
According to Leslie Ham, a long-time member of the Sheffield/Wheelock fire department, the department was started in the 1950s. Leslie joined around 1975 when things ran quite a bit differently than they do now.
At first, it started with the “red phone” system. Specific volunteers had a red phone that was notified of a fire, then they would notify a list of volunteers specific to them. Eventually, this led to someone calling Northeast Tool or Tap and Die, to notify volunteers who worked at those specific manufacturing plants. Now calls go through St. Johnsbury Dispatch and all volunteers have pagers.
The Sheffield/Wheelock Fire department sets up Sheffield Field day every year. They set up the tents and help with parking. The coordinators of the event are highly appreciative of their work.
All volunteers are expected to answer the call when it comes, but it’s a challenge to find volunteers. Lanpher, captain of the department, said, “Every department everywhere is looking for volunteers.”
It’s the commitment to training time that makes volunteering at the fire department tough, said Ham.
Consider joining the Sheffield/Wheelock Fire department as a volunteer. Meetings are the first Monday of every month.
