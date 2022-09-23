NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Each of the Northeast Kingdom’s three counties - Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans - has a local sheriff’s department that patrols the many towns in each territory, bolstering local and state police and serving the public in a variety of ways.
Caledonia County’s longtime sheriff, Dean Shatney, is not seeking re-election this November, and his seat has two candidates vying to be the next sheriff.
In Orleans County, Sheriff Jennifer Harlow made news when she was appointed the first female county sheriff to serve as the head of a law enforcement agency in Orleans County.
Essex County’s long-serving sheriff, Trevor Colby, holds the distinction of being the only Northeast Kingdom sheriff who followed in the footsteps of his dad, the former longtime Essex County Sheriff, Amos Colby.
Local county sheriffs’ departments provide a variety of services to the public from court security to service of civil process, patrol contracts, highway safety, patrols on the VAST and VASA trail networks, Homeland Security patrols, Department of Public Safety law enforcement services, fingerprinting services, escort, traffic and security contracts and more.
One of the three county sheriffs shared his perspective for readers to get a closer look at what it’s like to serve the people of an entire county in the rural Northeast Kingdom, Sheriff Trevor Colby of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
‘Police are just people’: Sheriff Colby
Asked what he wants people to know, Sheriff Colby said, “That police are just people. They come with their own skills and deficiencies. Departments are businesses that operate with their own assets, liabilities, strengths and weaknesses.”
“Many people expect law enforcement agencies to handle any legal issues that arise. It just isn’t structured that way,” explained Colby.
He said, “I don’t think many people in their communities think they are responsible for determining what policing services they receive. I have, over the years, put together what I can through grants and contracts, but I feel it is really a community decision. It is challenging not to have an integrated policing system for citizens, but that is how the system is designed.”
“For towns that ask we put together what we can, and for those that don’t ask for services, I have tried to create some services through grants to respond to community needs,” Colby said. “Some towns are far more proactive than others, but in general I don’t think many people think about what it means to create the type of police services they desire. I think, now more than ever, citizens are feeling the strain on police services where more agencies are saying we’re not coming out for that, or that calls are prioritized and we will respond when we can.”
Colby said that county budgets don’t fund patrol deputies, and sheriff’s departments are structured on a fee-for-service model.
“So citizens in towns are responsible for adequately funding police agencies through town budgets for services. There are, of course, state and federal officers, but they are not funded at a level where they can adequately cover all law enforcement services,” Colby said. “So citizens need to understand they are responsible for the amount of police services being provided to their town.”
Asked how the public can support sheriff’s departments, Colby offered, “It takes citizen involvement to police communities as witnesses, complaints, helping bystanders, safe houses and now a lot of people are helping with home video systems and cell phone videos.”
“We are missing leadership that is focused on solving problems through analysis of the problems. Many of our local volunteer boards, while at times well minded, do not have the time and resources to dedicate to the larger ills in our communities,” he went on. “Our state government is dramatically affecting the safety of our communities by incoherent direction to the entities responsible for community safety. The policies of large government agencies like the judiciary, probation and parole, corrections, mental health, and economic services are driven by a legislature that is elected by the citizens. The current response to our drug epidemic is tragic and continues to unfold in unhealthy ways. Citizens are beyond frustrated, but many just throw up their hands and feel helpless to change things.”
Colby asked, “Why are people frustrated? Because for every minute a police officer responds to a traffic call or does speed enforcement, he is not working on a drug investigation; for every family argument intervention, there is not a search being done for stolen property; for every violation of condition of release call, we are not working with schools; for every animal complaint, we’re not slowing down speeders. All of these things are expected to be handled, while also dealing with sexual assault investigations, child abuse, and domestic violence. People want to know why we’re not doing more to address their local issue and the answer is time in the day.”
Asked how policing has changed in recent years, Colby explained, “The state system has stopped holding people accountable for crime from the judiciary, to probation, and corrections; their policies and inconsistencies just don’t make sense. Residential treatment services need to be accessible without having to have insurance prior to attending.”
“The drug epidemic has soared and the state has responded horribly. I have seen a decline in people being willing to address issues locally,” he continued. “The kids making mischief do not have the neighbor reprimanding them and calling their parents, but instead the police are called. I think in general, there is more anxiety for some community members because they feel that there are more unpredictable persons in their communities.”
Colby posed a series of questions, “So if I am a drug addict who sells drugs with my family, are we a crime family? Do they threaten people or make them fear for their safety if they call the police? Is there erratic and unpredictable behavior regularly occurring that sounds like domestic violence? Are there regularly minor property crimes in the area going unreported or reported? Are there people driving cars high on substance? Are there more homeless people because drugs have stripped them of all of their possessions? Do community members have a general sense of unease?”
“Instead of answering all of the questions above, many people blame cops for the war on drugs, when it is actually the consequences of drug use and behaviors that are impacting our communities,” he stated.
Towns making up Essex County include: Averill, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brunswick, Canaan, Concord, East Haven, Ferdinand, Granby, Guildhall, Lemington, Lewis, Maidstone, Norton, and Victory, Vermont.
What crimes are on the rise?
Colby said, “I would guess that locally 99% of our drug crimes are never caught or prosecuted. Trafficking is a huge problem that goes unaddressed.”
“The state of Vermont has become the supportive parent for drug addiction. Catering to their children who are addicted by providing housing, transportation, and financial assistance for people who are not really working to get clean … while spending additional resources for police to continually catch and release the same people,” he said. “Perhaps if the judiciary wasn’t three years behind, we could effectively deal with issues immediately. But when you don’t hold people accountable for never coming to court, they get new charges and the police do more work for the courts because we have to keep going back after the same people. If you commit a crime every day, do you think that you get caught and charged for every crime you commit?
Colby said violation of conditions of release and drug-related crimes are on the rise.
Asked what challenges he faces now that he didn’t when he began a dozen years ago, Colby said, “Policy demands implemented by the legislature; more requests for service throughout the county; the feeling that there is not a support structure from the judiciary, corrections, and the legislature; (and) the financial resources to keep up with the upgrades in technology.
What’s most rewarding being the sheriff?
Colby shared, “The days that the emergencies happen and the people involved walk away feeling a personal connection with the officer that responded.”
“When the people we serve are surprised by the human experience of a community caretaker being there for them. It doesn’t always happen, the referees aren’t always the good guys,” he said. “But the days when we can reach people with positive experiences are the rewarding days.”
Colby said, “As the agency leader I feel this both in the days it happens for me personally, but also when it stems from a member of my team. It is each of these individual experiences that I hope will accumulate into larger, more lasting changes in our community.”
Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department
Towns served in Caledonia County include St. Johnsbury, Hardwick, Walden, Danville, Barnet, Peacham, Ryegate, Waterford, Lyndonville, Burke, Newark, Sheffield and Wheelock along with Sutton, Kirby, Stannard and Groton.
In his annual report to the towns across Caledonia County, Sheriff Shatney wrote in early March, “The state of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department is very good.” He reported that rates have been held stable with only slight increases for construction and traffic patrols due to rising fuel prices.
He reported that the use of the radar cart helping to monitor speed across the county was working well and was an investment made thanks to the use of the Governor’s Highway Safety Grant funds.
The department is involved in the Responsible Operators Against Distractions (ROAD) program which works to educate drivers about the dangers of texting while driving, noted Sheriff Shatney.
“We continue to do town patrols and we feel that the towns we patrol are a safer place to live & drive in because of our presence,” he wrote.
The department is also active in local schools to help ensure the safety of students and staff and works on drills and evacuation plans as part of that work.
“We continue to look at 24-hour dispatching for the county, but are unable to do that right now,” wrote Shatney. He reported that the new location for the department, on Route 5 instead of based at the Caledonia Courthouse, has been a positive move.
He noted, “We are more visible and easier to reach, plus the savings on the taxpayers went from $62,000 down to $30,000. In nine years, that expense will go away and the county will own the building.”
Shatney closed the annual letter promising to do the department’s best monitoring snowmobile trails, saying they are “doing our best to keep the trails as safe as possible, and we will again answer snowmobile-related complaints.”
On the website for the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, it notes that the county is made up of 658 square miles.
Orleans County Sheriff’s Department
In Orleans County, the sheriff’s department patrols some 721 square miles, described on the website as a “treasure with its 27,000 people and 1788 miles of roads.”
“We are committed to working with our community and policing with the citizens of Orleans County to achieve a safe and desirable place to live, work and visit,” the site notes.
The department is led by Sheriff Jennifer Harlow, who was appointed by Governor Phil Scott as the Orleans County Sheriff.
“Sheriff Harlow began her law enforcement career at the age of 16 years old when she joined the Police Explorer Program to learn more about a career in law enforcement, then moved on to become an auxiliary officer,” the website notes. “At the age of 18 years old she was sponsored by her hometown police department to participate in the part-time police academy. Sheriff Harlow was a part-time law enforcement officer for several towns and started to work primarily for the Town of Montague in Turners Falls, Mass.”
From there she worked patrol as well as dispatching, then attended and graduated from the Agawam Police Academy in 1999. She was an acting sergeant for several years before moving to Vermont.
“Sheriff Harlow worked for the Newport Police Department for approximately 16 years where she worked patrol, then was assigned to the Special Investigations Unit as a Detective for approximately 8 years where she investigated the most heinous crimes against our most vulnerable population, our children,” her background is noted on the Orleans County Sheriffs Department’s website. “These cases involved severe child abuse, sexual crimes, and internet crimes against children. Sheriff Harlow also investigated sex crimes reported by adults, aggravated domestic assaults and elder abuse. Sheriff Harlow was promoted to Sergeant being the first female Sergeant to serve the Newport Police Department and was in that leadership role until she was appointed in January 2020 by Governor Phil Scott to fill the vacant Orleans County Sheriff’s position.”
She serves as an instructor at the Vermont Police Academy where she teaches a 3-day course on Sexual Violence and Child Abuse to recruits, as well as Domestic Violence Instructor, Rape Aggression Defense Instructor and Team Two Instructor (Mental Health training to professionals within our community). Sheriff Harlow also goes into local schools presenting alongside Savannah Williams with Umbrella on Healthy Relationships as well as Technology Safety.
Sheriff Harlow serves on a variety of boards.
In an update to residents of the county around the time of the annual Town Meeting, Harlow wrote, in part, “We have been using Newport Police Department to supplement our dispatching services for a little over a year which has allowed us to have 24/7 dispatching. This service has worked out very well for the towns we currently have contracts with. The extended dispatching services have and continue to allow community members to call our department when they are in need of services.”
“The Orleans County Sheriffs Department has continued to hold and work with several grantees in an effort to keep our community safe, for example, Governor Highway Safety,” she wrote. “One grant that I am very excited about is a Mentoring grant through the North Country Supervisory Union. This grant will allow for Deputies to go into our secondary schools during lunchtime, after school time and build some long-lasting trusting relationships with our children.”
Sheriff Harlow went on, “We continue to support Lake Region Union High School with a School Resource Officer, who had done a great deal of training in an effort to better herself so she can better serve our community and the population she works with.”
“The Orleans County Sheriffs Department has and will continue to work closely with our Federal, State, and local agencies to investigate crimes involving drugs, illegal use of firearms and violent crimes,” wrote Harlow. “I am aware our community and those within have been having a difficult time with the uptick in violent behaviors that have been occurring too close to our homes.”
Harlow wrote, “I can promise you the members of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department do not take this lightly and will continue to strive to make Orleans County a safer place for all of us.”
Orleans County Sheriffs Department serves the following towns:
Albany, Brownington, Coventry, Derby, Glover, Greensboro, Holland, Irasburg, Lowell, Morgan, Newport Ctr., Troy, Westfield and Westmore.
