ST. JOHNSBURY — While others grew up wanting to be superheroes — Jasmine Hendry wanted to be a police officer.
If you ask her, they’re the same thing.
“This is my ‘Super Hero’ job,” she said. “Some kids have superheroes and the only way I can describe it is exactly that. I’ve always wanted to be an officer.”
A St. J native, Hendry’s career goals became more prominent in high school. After graduation, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Human Services and Psychology, with her dream job of being a police officer still well on her mind. As she began the process of applying for jobs, she saw an opening at St. J Police Department, applied and was offered an interview.
“I did not think I could be an officer because it was such a big job,” Hendry said. “I’ve always wanted to do it but thought I would not be good enough.
“I got to a point where I finally said, ‘it can’t hurt to try,’ so I did and after truly trying, I got it.”
Hendry says after applying, the department runs a background check, conducts an interview and administers a polygraph test. If approved, the department can hire for full-time or part-time. Part-time requires two weeks at the Police Academy and full-time is 17 weeks.
Hendry was hired in February of 2022 and by March was enrolled in the Police Academy’s 17-week program. After that, she joined St. J PD full-time.
Hendry’s responsibilities include patrolling, responding to calls, completing paperwork and “just helping the community.”
“There is no exact order [for a typical day],” she said. “You do the job as it comes.”
Doing the job is a responsibility that Hendry takes great pride in.
“I saw being an officer as the way to get to everyone,” she said. “I don’t so much see it as putting my life on the line but more of getting to those who need or want help in any way small or big. There is something about rushing out to emergencies that just makes me feel like I’m doing something in the world and that I can really help others.”
Hendry admits that it is a role in the community that isn’t always appreciated.
“Not everyone supports police and that can make the job hard,” she said. “But there are a lot of people who do support police. Good support or bad support, we still do our job if we are liked as officers or not.
“The role the St. Johnsbury Police Department serves in the community is helping in any way and situation we can.”
In addition to patrolling the downtown and being an ongoing presence in the community, Hendry says she and her fellow officers train as much and as often as they can between their work schedules and personal lives.
“My goal as a new officer is to get better in every situation and be more knowledgeable,” Hendry said.
She adds that it can be an around-the-clock job, sometimes being called out during all hours of the day or night.
“It’s worth the time and commitment because it is something I never really thought I could do and there is so much the job has to offer with the community,” Hendry said. “My most rewarding experience so far is just being able to be part of the department, knowing there is so much I can help with.
“It is rewarding to have the ‘Super Hero’ job I never thought I would be able to get,” Hendry said.
