Two fire departments serving the largest towns in the region are being led by new chiefs dedicated to the fire service and using fresh sets of eyes to collaborate and develop innovative ways to improve public safety.
As the Northeast Kingdom and North Country continue to grow, the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and Littleton Fire Rescue are strengthening their ties and planning for the future to save lives and better serve the greater community.
Since becoming SJFD chief in January, Bradley Reed has been meeting regularly with LFR Chief Michael McQuillen.
“Our two departments historically have had a tight relationship,” said Reed. “Prior to me coming on as chief, we had lost touch of some of that, but Chief McQuillen and I have made a point to re-energize it and meet on a regular basis to strategize.”
Both have three decades in the fire service, with Reed working his way up the ranks in St. Johnsbury and McQuillen serving in the Londonderry Fire Department before becoming LFR chief in January 2021.
Drawing on a combined six decades of experience, their strategies for improving responses and service on both sides of the river include joint training involving St. J firefighters going to Littleton and Littleton firefighters to St. J, sharing resources and equipment, and maximizing efficiencies, especially in an era where call volumes continue to rise and maintaining sufficient full-time and call firefighter staff remains an ongoing challenge.
“Since [Reed] became chief, he and I have been working together and discussing how Littleton Fire and St. Johnsbury Fire can work better together,” said McQuillen. “In that period of time, we utilized our manpower for things like a first-alarm call.”
Now, any reported building fire in St. Johnsbury will draw an LFR crew on the initial call and any fire in Littleton a SJFD crew.
“It’s worked out very well on the fires that we’ve had,” said McQuillen. “Both Littleton has been very busy with calls over the last year and a half and the same thing with St. Johnsbury.”
For meetings, McQuillen will visit Reed in St. Johnsbury and Reed will visit Littleton, where he was on Sept. 12 reviewing with McQuillen standard operating guidelines (SOGs) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that McQuillen said will be streamlined so when crews from both departments work together they will be working under the same umbrella and the expectation for both will be the same.
“Right out of the gate we did aerial training just to become more familiar with each other’s equipment,” said Reed. “We are also working on some boat classes together. We’re taking an out-of-the-box approach and a comprehensive view of the operations that we have and how we can work together with those. We’re taking the approach of Littleton learning our equipment and St. Johnsbury learning their equipment so that when we respond to these incidents, we’re all ready to go.”
That familiarity is essentially when seconds count.
To that end, both departments are looking at buying and using the same equipment, such as air packs, so everyone will be familiar with how it operates, including the fire apparatus.
The boat class training will help with incidents like the pickup truck that left Interstate 93 in Littleton and plunged into the Connecticut River on June 21.
SJFD was able to deploy its boat immediately and work with LFR for the best possible outcome from that call, said McQuillen.
In addition to mutually responding to multiple building fires, the two departments rely on each other for technical rescues involving motor vehicle crashes, including the one that SJFD responded to in Littleton on July 23, when a driver lost control of a Jeep, which then snapped a utility pole and crashed into the front porch of a house.
In the spring, LFR responded to St. Johnsbury after a tractor-trailer went off Interstate 91 and landed on Mt. Vernon Street.
Along with fast responses, Reed and McQuillen are also looking at the future of their fire departments, particularly during a time of growth in the North Country and NEK, when many people are vacationing in the area and flocking to the downtowns of Littleton and St. Johnsbury.
“We’ve seen an increase of 20 percent in our call volume just in the last year alone,” said McQuillen. “Going back over the last ten years, the call volume in Littleton has gone up over 300 percent. We’re looking toward the future and how do we utilize our resources to better serve the residents in the area in a way that is more economical and efficient for everybody.”
While not quite as dramatic, SJFD has likewise seen an increase in call volume, with last year seeing 1,396 runs, 50 above the year before. This year, if the pace continues, SJFD will see between 1,500 and 1,600, said Reed.
“We’re at least a couple of hundred runs over where we should be right now,” he said. “Everybody has trended in the same direction.”
Like Littleton, St. Johnsbury also has a busier downtown with more traffic and is seeing new people move into the community, said Reed.
“Right now, there’s a housing crunch and people can’t find a place to live, but eventually they’re going to,” he said. “With that new population that comes in, there also comes the need for more services. As we forecast where we’re going to be in the next five to 10 years, everything that I’m seeing is for growth … The approach that we’re really taking is to try to get ahead of this, to try to predict where we’re going to go and set up a successful plan for the future for both of our departments.”
The preparation comes with the assumption that department staffing might not increase by much, even with the increased need for future services.
“It’s sharing those resources and being able to be more efficient,” said McQuillen. “Across the country, we are seeing a decline in volunteerism and call firefighters. We’re even seeing a shortage of full-time public service people who want to work as a firefighter, paramedics, or police officers. It’s trying to identify how we get ahead of that curve. It’s looking toward that future and seeing the problems that are coming. We’re able to staff our calls now and use mutual aid and each other and we want to continue to be able to do that, but we also want to plan for how we’re going to handle those shortcomings that each department is seeing and getting ahead of that curve.”
In the coming year for joint training, the two chiefs are planning technical rescues, like swift-water, confined space, and rescues that involve a rope system, and are looking at developing a team that serves the region.
And cost-sharing makes it more efficient for taxpayers because the budgets of the two departments won’t substantially increase by purchasing the same piece of equipment, said McQuillen.
“St. Johnsbury has a rescue truck and we don’t need to buy a rescue truck per se because they have one that we can call upon,” he said. “The flip side to that is St. Johnsbury doesn’t have a tanker and we do have a tanker. It’s utilizing those resources so we’re not buying the same thing and duplicating the efforts. We rely on each other to fill in those voids.”
Another new approach by both chiefs is creating an officer development program and succession plan, said Reed.
“We both have very young departments with very new officers,” he said. “Something that’s never been done before is getting them together to have a joint training between them, just to share thoughts on how to better run their crews to make sure that they’re prepared … If we can prepare our firefighters and have a succession plan so that we have continuity when we leave, then someone will be prepared to fill our shoes. That’s our goal … It would make it a much more efficient operation when everything keeps flowing once a department switches an administration.”
It’s giving firefighters the tools and equipment so they can succeed, so when someone is promoted to an officer position that the first responder has a base from which they can draw instead of being handed the badge and the responsibility and letting them figure it out alone, said McQuillen.
“We want to have that development for them so they have a system of people they can rely on, bounce ideas off of, and develop things for the future,” said McQuillen.
LFR, established in 1829, and SJFD, established in 1843, have experienced light years of change through the generations, as well as increasingly busy days.
“The days of sitting around waiting for a call don’t happen because we do a lot of training,” said McQuillen. “We have a lot of service calls, fire prevention activities at the schools, and a lot of commercial partners we have in town that we interact with. There isn’t a lot of downtime.”
LFR will hold an open house at its fire station on West Main Street on Oct. 15, during Fire Prevention Week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.