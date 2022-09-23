ST. JOHNSBURY — Family ties drew Dennis Farnham III to become a firefighter and a feeling of community drew him to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
His father used to be a firefighter, and he has uncles and cousins that still are.
“I have firefighters in my family and I like to help people,” he said. “Seeing the smile on people’s faces after helping them, there is no better feeling in the world. When someone has an emergency, it can be their worst day, and someone has to be there for them. As firefighters and EMTs we drop everything to help them out.”
“St. Johnsbury has a homey feeling. Being a career firefighter has been a goal of mine and I knew I wanted my career to be in St. Johnsbury.”
The 25-year-old is originally from Orono, Maine but moved to the Northeast Kingdom to attend Lyndon State College, now NVU-Lyndon. He spent three years there studying sports management and playing on the baseball team.
During that time, he also joined the Lyndonville Fire Department and would often go to St. Johnsbury for fires or cover their station.
That’s when it clicked, St. J FD was the perfect fit.
“I saw how they were with the community and I wanted to be a part of that,” Farnham III said.
Community involvement goes far beyond responding to calls, he added. The FD offers a firefighting/EMS internship at St. J Academy, goes to schools to teach about fire safety and holds an annual golf tournament every year to raise funds for the Gene McDonough Scholarship Fund which is rewarded to a graduate seeking higher education in a first responder field.
They also do pre-plans for businesses, organize the Santa Fund and provide fire extinguisher training and fire safety for elderly housing complexes.
“Something that is really neat is that SJFD leaves dog treats and a water bowl in front of the firehouse in a red hydrant for people who walk by with their dogs,” he added.
“I also saw how professional and efficient the fire department was while on a scene and I knew that was a place I wanted to be. When I walk through downtown and go into the shops or head out to the outskirts of town where there are more crops and farmland, it gives me a welcoming feeling. That is what drew me in.”
He joined in September as a probationary firefighter which is the starting rank for the first year.
“It means you have a lot to learn and you have to prove that you can do this job,” Farnham III said.
The 24-hour shifts, followed by 48 off, took a little time to adjust to. But it’s been the same special feeling of inclusion, support and community which initially intrigued him that has made the transition go smoothly.
“It can prevent you from spending time with your family outside of the job — this is why I try to do a lot with my family whenever possible,” Farnham III said. “You learn how to balance this and get used to it just like everyone does when they get a job. You have your family at home and you have your family at the firehouse.
“Here at SJFD we welcome our family to come and visit us at the station. I think this is why it makes the job and time away from home easier. Knowing my wife and kid will always be able to come to see me while I am on shift and knowing they have a family here at the firehouse who loves them just as much as I do.”
During those shifts, free time is spent learning where all the streets are in St. Johnsbury, learning how each truck operates and becoming efficient at it. While on probation, firefighters are tested on multiple categories and are expected to understand how the fire department operates.
There are also certifications needed, such as a Fire Level I class, which is the basics of becoming a firefighter, and an EMT class because they must be cross-trained to respond to medical calls. Lastly, is a Candidate Physical Ability Test which ensures they are physically fit to perform the role.
“I have noticed that the guys and girls here at SJFD have been by my side helping me the whole way. They go above and beyond to make sure you understand how to properly do your job.”
Farnham III has a lot to learn now, but that doesn’t mean he’s not thinking about his future, too. He hopes to become more advanced in the EMS side of the job and has aspirations of working towards the role of Chief one day.
St. J FD is responsible for the town of St. Johnsbury whether that be fire-related, technical rescue, water rescue, hazardous materials or EMS calls.
“We will be there for our community,” Farnham III said.
They’ll also be there for other communities including Lyndonville, Waterford, Concord, Danville, Barnet and even respond to calls in Littleton.
“With that being said, we need to make sure we are ready to perform at the highest level when we are called on. This is why we train while we are on shift and we also train as a department every Wednesday.”
St. J FD responded to 1,365 calls last year. Farnham III added that they are going to roughly 200 more calls a month this year than normal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.