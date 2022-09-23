Our salute to first responders is a small token of thanks to the heroes among us.

These are the people who unflinchingly rush to the front line in times of emergency. Our firefighters rush into burning buildings; our rescuers provide compassionate care when we’re at our most vulnerable; our police are the first and best line of defense against our most chilling threats and disturbing social ills.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments