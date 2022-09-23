Our salute to first responders is a small token of thanks to the heroes among us.
These are the people who unflinchingly rush to the front line in times of emergency. Our firefighters rush into burning buildings; our rescuers provide compassionate care when we’re at our most vulnerable; our police are the first and best line of defense against our most chilling threats and disturbing social ills.
We report on many of these same scenes and have a deep, first-hand appreciation for the calm, focus and competence they each lend to life’s most chaotic situations. When all hell breaks loose, these people get to work.
We see these good folks during the day and greet them as if they’re like us. They aren’t. And our appreciation for their heroism and selflessness grew more acute during the tumult of a pandemic.
When everyone else was hunkered down in the safety of their homes, these professionals continued to provide unfaltering care. They transcended brutal conditions to make life better for anyone in need; they quickly respond to our accidents at any hour of the day; they run headlong into chaotic situations from which everyone else flees. In so doing, they frequently put themselves in harm’s way with little thought to their well-being.
We also know from experience that these heroes work long hours, holidays, and weekends when most everyone else is home with family. They don’t get paid very much for putting their lives on the line, but overwhelmingly they perform their harrowing jobs humbly, reliably and professionally.
We also watch them volunteer their free time to local organizations, thereby strengthening our communities when they’re on and off the clock.
We don’t say it enough but we’re eternally grateful for their heroism and selfless dedication.
