Salvation Farms’ Grant Benefits Local Senior Meal Sites

Caelan Keenan (left) Director of Programs for Salvation Farms is joined by Gloria Powers (center), Meal Site Manager for Glover and Michelle Coparanis, Meal Site Manager for West Burke during a recent produce delivery. The Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund granted Salvation Farms funds to distribute fresh, locally gleaned produce to community meal sites in partnership with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. (Courtesy Photo)
The Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund awarded Salvation Farms a grant to support a growing partnership with Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. Together, the organizations are increasing the amount of fresh, local produce used by community meal sites within the Kingdom.
Salvation Farms, located in Morrisville, is a non-profit organization that coordinates the collection of Vermont grown, surplus fruits and vegetables and distributes them throughout Vermont and beyond. In 2018, their Lamoille Valley Gleaning program captured and moved an excess of 210,000 servings of locally-grown produce.
