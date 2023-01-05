Sanborn Bridge Fundraiser Extended, Town Nears $25,000 Goal
Buy Now

Sanborn Covered Bridge Lyndon Lyndonville #filephoto

LYNDON — The Town of Lyndon has extended a capital campaign to support the renovation of the Sanborn Covered Bridge.

The deadline was moved from Dec. 31 to Jan. 10 so the town can raise the final $1,312 towards its $25,000 goal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments