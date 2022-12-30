Sanborn Bridge Fundraiser Nears Goal, Deadline

LYNDON — The Town of Lyndon is concluding a capital campaign to support the renovation of the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
Two days ago the town was 85% towards reaching its $25,000 goal. The fundraiser ends on Saturday.
Those wanting to help the town reach its $25,000 fundraising goal can make tax-deductible donations online at www.lyndonvt.org/projects or by check payable to Catamount Film and Arts, PO Box 324, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 05819 (write “Sanborn” in the memo line).
It’s part of a bigger fundraising puzzle.
If the town raises $25,000, it will unlock an additional $75,000 in matching funds ($25,000 from the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges and at least $50,000 in corporate sponsorships).
With those funds, the town would secure a $350,000 grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission (NBRC).
The renovated bridge will be the centerpiece of the proposed Sanborn Covered Bridge Park.
Conceptual drawings for the two-acre riverfront park were shown to the Select Board in June. They feature pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, and kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River.
If all goes according to plan, pre-development work will be completed later this year, bridge and abutment work could begin next spring, and the park could open in the fall.
“This is a massive undertaking for a small community and it has lasting transformational potential,” Gratton said.
Sanborn Covered Bridge Park is the crown jewel in efforts to promote, preserve and protect Lyndon’s covered bridges.
Built around 1870, the Sanborn Bridge is the last of the Paddleford truss bridges that once crossed the Passumpsic River. The others were destroyed by the 1927 flood.
Formerly known as the Centre Bridge, it once connected Lyndonville and Lyndon Center. It was taken out of service in 1960 and moved one mile to its current location near the Route 5/114/122 intersection. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
The Sanborn Bridge nearly fell into the river a decade ago but was saved by emergency repairs in 2013.
