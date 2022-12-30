Sanborn Bridge Fundraiser Nears Goal, Deadline
LYNDON — The Town of Lyndon is concluding a capital campaign to support the renovation of the Sanborn Covered Bridge.

Two days ago the town was 85% towards reaching its $25,000 goal. The fundraiser ends on Saturday.

