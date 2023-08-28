LYNDON – The husband-and-wife team behind the Nomadic Photo Ark, Adam Scher of Monica Frisell, have spent the past month photographing and interviewing a cross-section of Lyndon residents.
This week, they unveil the fruits of their labor.
The Nomadic Photo Ark will conclude its August residency with a day-long exhibition at Sanborn Covered Bridge from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The event will feature a collection of photo portraits, accompanied by audio clips, that combine to tell the story of the town – one person at a time.
Project director Martha Elmes said Scher and Frisell’s work has exceeded expectations.
“It’s actually become more than I ever dreamed it would be,” Elmes said.
Elmes said the project sends a powerful message by showcasing people from all walks of life.
The final product highlights the individual threads that make up the community fabric.
“I was really surprised at the wide range of people who were willing to step up and have photos taken and were able to tell their story,” said Elmes, the founder and director of The Satellite Gallery, a residency co-sponsor.. “It’s such a vast spread of people.”
Thursday’s event will consist of portraits hung along the 153-year-old Sanborn Covered Bridge, where a riverfront park takes shape.
Photos will be accompanied by QR codes that people can scan to hear interview audio from the photo subjects and printed text of interview excerpts.
Meanwhile an hour-long compilation of all interview subjects’ audio will be looped and played over speakers.
“I love the fact that the audio is going to be broadcast in that bridge,” Elmes said. “That bridge holds so many stories in the trusses and the beams already.”
Light refreshments will be served, and brief remarks are expected between 4:30-6 p.m.
Scher and Frisell will be on site with the Ark, a mobile darkroom and studio, for display and an in-person demonstration.
Elmes anticipates it will be a special and memorable event.
“It really is quite remarkable,” Elmes said. “Having it in the bridge is going to be such a powerful statement. Just to say you were there is going to be a big deal.”
According to Elmes, Scher and Frisell will convert the project into a photo book, expected to go on sale by late fall, and the photos will be part of an upcoming Satellite Gallery month-long show and will be archived in a photo flip book (to be made available at Cobleigh Memorial Library).
The residency was partly funded by a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant, the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark fund, and other sources.
The Nomadic Photo Ark has been crisscrossing America since its launch in 2021.
Frisell and Scher travel and work in their funky homemade van outfitted with a darkroom and recording equipment.
At each stop, they make black-and-white portraits and short audio narratives of citizens who, in some way, make these places memorable.
They have done residencies in nine communities across the country from the Pacific Northwest to North Hero, Vt., from Green Mountain Falls, Co., to Orlando, Fl.
Most recently, they were in Crozet, Va.
Frisell and Scher have amassed an audiovisual archive called “Portrait of US.” The stories come from people in urban and rural communities, each one a snapshot of one ordinary person. But when threaded together, the stories produce a mosaic of community life and what binds us together, collectively, as Americans.
For more information, visit www.nomadicphotoark.com.
