U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will host a senior holiday dinner in St. Johnsbury on December 6, at noon at the St. Johnsbury House.
The meals are an opportunity for seniors to come together, enjoy a holiday meal, and hear music from local student choirs. Meals will also be held in Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, and Rutland.
