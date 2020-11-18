Santa Claus Not Coming To Town

In this file photo from December 2018, Santa Claus and Lizi Maynard meet in the Darling Inn during the Santa Claus Comes to Lyndonville celebration. The event has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield)

Santa’s worldwide travel plans for Christmas Eve are a go, but he won’t be making his annual early December visit to the Darling Inn in Lyndonville.

The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel the Santa Comes to Lyndon event because of concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19.

