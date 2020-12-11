NEWPORT CITY — Santa will be in downtown Newport Saturday morning, Dec. 12, at noon in a horse-drawn wagon.

The jolly old elf will make his way, waving to kids of all ages, through the city, on Main Street, to Coventry Street, to Pick and Shovel, Gardner Park, the Welcome Center on the Causeway, the Waterfront Plaza parking lot at Wendy’s and the Emory A. Hebard State Office Building.

