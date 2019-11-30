Santa delivers donations from Beth Bigelow’s day care in Lyndon Heights on Tuesday to the Lyndon Food Shelf. Children ages from infants to middle school have donated food this month for the food shelf, Bigelow said. Santa was nice enough to pick up the items in his red convertible and drive them to Lyndonville Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Santa Drops By Lyndon Food Shelf
Donations From Local Day Care Dropped Off
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.