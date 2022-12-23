ST. JOHNSBURY — Oh the weather outside was frightful, but the Santa Fund deliveries that persisted on Friday despite the rain, wind and icy surfaces will make Christmases more delightful.

The annual charitable outreach was scheduled weeks ago for Dec. 23rd door-to-door delivery, and that’s the date when they happened as volunteers ventured out through rain and wind to St. Johnsbury and surrounding communities to deliver toys and food to less fortunate neighbors.

