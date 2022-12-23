ST. JOHNSBURY — Oh the weather outside was frightful, but the Santa Fund deliveries that persisted on Friday despite the rain, wind and icy surfaces will make Christmases more delightful.
The annual charitable outreach was scheduled weeks ago for Dec. 23rd door-to-door delivery, and that’s the date when they happened as volunteers ventured out through rain and wind to St. Johnsbury and surrounding communities to deliver toys and food to less fortunate neighbors.
Organized by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, donations of money and toys were collected to satisfy the number of people who registered for assistance. Families in six communities benefit from the Santa Fund: Barnet, Concord, Danville, Kirby, Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury. Firefighters in those towns make their local deliveries, except for Kirby, which is covered by St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves led the effort for his second year. It was a busy week of preparations, but he said it went well. Many people and businesses help to fulfill the annual mission. The White Market prepares the food boxes. Dads 4-By provides the forklift to move the boxes into place for loading. Larrabee’s Building Supply in Danville, Wheeler Building Materials in Lyndonville, Mayo’s Furniture in St. Johnsbury and the Autosaver Group provide transport vehicles and volunteers to help make the deliveries.
Many local businesses and organizations, together with individuals, provided donations of toys and money to meet this year’s need.
Greaves said about 400 registrations were received this year, which he said was similar to last year. One thing different was the number of donated toys, which he said was higher this year.
Off-duty firefighters and volunteers started gathering at the fire department at about 7 a.m. on Friday. Joining the mix was a family of Colburns. Madison, Lyla and their dad, Adam, worked together to make cheery deliveries on a dreary day. They’ve helped out on Santa Fund delivery days for several years. Adam Colburn is a long-time dispatcher with the St. Johnsbury Dispatching Center.
The two daughters recently started their college breaks, Madison from Suffolk University and Lyla from Johnson and Wales University.
Lyla said she’s glad to help out with the deliveries. “It’s a chance to volunteer and help out the community,” she said. “It’s always great to be able to bring a little joy even when it’s not in the best of times for someone.”
The Colburns were part of a team of delivery people who rode in a Larrabee’s truck that stopped at Fairbanks Inn. There were 18 registrations satisfied there.
Receiving a little joy through a Santa Fund delivery of food on Friday was Railroad Street apartment resident Donna Sullivan. She gratefully accepted a donation from Kate Toll, who was volunteering as part of a team from the Autosaver Group.
Sullivan said the Santa Fund is a huge benefit to the community.
Kathy Zita at Passumpsic Bank, who manages the thousands of dollars in financial donations that support the Santa Fund, said she is grateful to everyone who makes the outreach an annual success.
“We truly appreciate each and every person who makes a donation whether it is monetary, a toy or food; and we especially appreciate the St. Johnsbury Fire Department for their part in picking up and shopping for the toys, and food and then making sure these items get into the hands of those most in need so they have a little something for Christmas,” she said in an email.
Zita provided a list of donors to the Santa Fund. It reflects those people and groups who contributed between Oct. 31 and Dec. 23.
ADAH Chapter #39
Alice Frazer
Aline Brosseau & Christine Emerson
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #58
Anonymous Donations
Barbara, Brian, & David Daniels
Bob & Elsie Lawrence
Brenda Meierdiercks
BSA Troop #007
Carol Michaud & Marc Laurencelle
Celtic Marketing Food Brokers Inc.
Charlotte Hutchins
Christine Elder (In Memory of David Elder)
Christopher & Kathleen Ryan
Craig & Patricia Weston
Daniel & Lorie Kimbell
Danville Animal Hospital
David & Cheryl Kerr
David & Jennifer Gile
David Brown
Davis Russell
Deane & Sandra Rankin
Dennis Labounty & Annie Noonan
Dolgin Realty Co.
Dorothy & Michael Franklin
Elwood & Nancy Cohen
George & Jane Morehouse
Herbert Berlejung
Hobart & Judith Selle
Howard & Donna Murphy
J. Ernest & Joyce Racenet
J. Timothy Ide
Janet Charron
Janice Greaves & Thomas McFarland
Janie & John Tuite
Jeannie Clermont
Joan Wollrath & Christine Frost
Joanne Burke
John & Anne McClaughry
Joseph & Jean Barrett (In Memory of Lorraine Perkins)
Judith Harbough & Christine Demars
Karen Aldredge
Karen Bufka
Kathy & Will Merrill
Kevin Janicke & Rosemary Malatesta
L. W. Dolan & M. A. Healey
Lake View Grange #359
Laural & Timothy Ruggles
Lorraine and Jim Impey
Lyndon Institute
M. Elizabeth Migalti & Gael Migalti-Hanna
Maria Lessard
Mark and Rena Ellingwood
Mary & Elwyn Whitehead
Momentum Manufacturing Group
Nancy Chebuske
Nathalie Wood
North Country Long Spurs
North Danville Baptist Church
Pamela & Michael Fleurie
Passumpsic Bank Staff
Patricia Perkins
Paula Hammett-Bona & Erik Hemmett
Peter Michaud
Raymond Hamel Jr.
Richard & Diane Boisseau
Richard Kozlowski, DDS
Robert & Patricia Briggs (In Memory of Bobby Briggs)
Roberta Horowitz
Robin Migdelany & Joseph Healy
Rotary Club of Lyndonville (In Memory of Tom Barrett)
Scott & Gena Glidden
Sharon Alger
Sheridan Council 421 (K of C)
Sherry Gray
St. Johnsbury Academy (Class of 2026)
St. Johnsbury Rotary Club
Stephanie & Jay Churchill
Steven M. Bonett
Terry & Waneta Clifford
The Green Man, LLC
The Strong Muller Marine Corps League Detachment
Thomas Brock
Trombly Plumbing & Heating
Wes Ward Auto Repair
West Barnet Womens Fellowship LTD
West Danville Methodist Womens
William & Pamela Thursto
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.