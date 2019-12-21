Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles, left, and volunteer Danielle Pelow, right, help load up a truck with Santa Fund boxes at the St. Johnsbury Fire Station on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Jerry Shartner, right and volunteer Danielle Pelow, left, help load up a truck with Santa Fund boxes at the St. Johnsbury Fire Station on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Retired St. Johnsbury Firefighter Steve Somers, right, prepares a Santa Fund box for delivery at the St. Johnsbury Fire Station on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. At left are St. Johnsbury Police Officer Jerry Shartner and volunteer Danielle Pelow. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Santa Fund volunteers Donald Beer, left, and Tim Clouatre make a delivery in St. Johnsbury Center on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Santa Fund volunteer Tim Clouatre make a delivery in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Santa Fund volunteers Fred Laferriere makes deliveries in the Mayo’s Furniture truck in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Santa Fund volunteers Tim Clouatre, left, and Tim Colgrove make a delivery in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
