In this file photo from December 2016, St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles and Bob Cushing, of the Vermont State Police, deliver a box of food as part of the Santa Fund outreach. (File Photo by Tomoki Nomura)
In this file photo from December 2016, St. Johnsbury Firefighter Andrew Ruggles and Bob Cushing, of the Vermont State Police, deliver a box of food as part of the Santa Fund outreach. (File Photo by Tomoki Nomura)
In this file photo from December 2016, Santa Fund helpers prepare to make deliveries to area homes. (File photo by Todd Wellington)
In this file photo from December 2014 Santa Fund deliveries are made.
In this file photo from December 2013, an area woman happily receives gifts from the St. Johnsbury Santa Fund.
In this file photo from December 2012 Santa Fund deliveries are made.
ST. JOHNSBURY — COVID will not be the Grinch who stole the Santa Fund.
Organizers at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department are still working through the changes that are necessary to continue the annual charitable outreach during a pandemic, but they say the deliveries will be made, carrying on a tradition that began during the Great Depression.
