Beulah McGinnis shows some of the knitted items for the Santa Fund to St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Kevin Montminy, left, and Firefighter Aaron Martin on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Montminy and Martin went to McGinnis’s home on their day off to pick up 17 boxes full of knitted items that included hats, mittens, afghans and sweaters. The items will be gifts included in the Santa Fund deliveries later this month. McGinnis has coordinated the Santa Fund knitters group for almost 30 years.

