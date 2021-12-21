ST. JOHNSBURY — With masked faces, Santa’s helpers were back delivering door-to-door this year for the annual Santa Fund Christmastime outreach on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the process last year restricting St. Johnsbury firefighters and volunteers from delivering boxes of toys and food. Instead, registrants for the program needed to pick up their gifts.
The return to the normal house call delivery process this year was welcomed by organizers at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department who administer the program.
Trucks and their drivers were donated by area businesses to help get the gifts delivered from the fire department’s base of operations. Fred Laferriere, the owner of Mayo’s Furniture & Flooring, drove a box truck provided by his business. Jason Larrabee of Larrabee’s Building Supply in Danville, provided a box truck and driver Jeremy Bean to help out.
Firefighter Brenden Greaves, serving as Santa Fund coordinator for the first time as longtime organizer Mike Pelow is out temporarily, said it’s a real benefit that area companies provided delivery vehicles. In the past, he said, truck rental has been necessary.
An Autosaver parts van, driven by Richard Williams, was also loaded with gifts for delivery. Additionally, a Department of Corrections van was provided along with DOC employees Kevin Colprom, of Lyndonville, and Paul Trucott, a DOC supervisor, of Sheffield. DOC has offered help for several years, and usually involves inmates from the work crew. Due to pandemic precautions, they could not help this year.
“This is a worthy event,” Trucott said as he helped load boxes of toys for delivery. “It’s good to see a kid smile.”
The Northeast Kingdom Santa Fund has been run by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department since the Great Depression and is sponsored by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company. It raises money and collects donations of toys to serve children and families and others in need in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Waterford, Barnet, Danville and Concord.
Fire departments from the Santa Fund towns outside of St. Johnsbury are involved in the distribution in those towns.
Greaves said a new digitized registration process made making the list a very smooth process; it was the checking it twice that was a little stressful Monday night, he said.
Firefighters spent a few hours going through each box prior to delivery to make sure it contained the right toys for the boys and girls.
The total number of registrants was low this year at only 330. It typically exceeds 400. Greaves said he was surprised the number was lower.
“I kind of figured it would be a higher year with COVID,” he said.
Except for a split-second scare when it looked like the Larrabee’s box truck was too tall for the garage bay opening, the loading process went well Tuesday morning with firefighters and several volunteers working together. Multi-decade St. Johnsbury Fire Department veterans, Troy Darby and Brad Reed, were part of the mix. Darby said he thinks his first Santa Fund was in 1998. He had his daughter there Tuesday helping out.
Another volunteer, Angel Hakala, of East St. Johnsbury, took part in her first Santa Fund delivery this year. She became interested earlier this month when she learned more about the program after she and her husband donated a truck bed full of toys to the Strong Muller Detachment of the Marine Corp’s Toys for Kids toy drive. The detachment presents the donated toys each year to the Santa Fund.
Hakala met Greaves and firefighter Andrew Ruggles at the St. Johnsbury Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Dec. 9. The bed of a Jeep Rubicon parked in the showroom was full of toys purchased and given by the Hakalas. The couple has donated many toys in the last two years in memory of Blake, their stillborn daughter. The dealership agreed to showcase the toy donation as Hakala’s husband, Marshall, works there.
Learning more about the Santa Fund on Dec. 9, Hakala asked if she could help out with the deliveries.
The answer was yes and she was at the fire department Tuesday morning along with the Autosaver Group parts delivery van and Williams.
Both Williams and Hakala jumped in to help load boxes, and later they were given a route list to guide them on a delivery run.
For a couple of Santa Fund novices, the pair worked their way through the list well, making many house calls to deliver boxes of food and toys.
“I love it,” said Hakala, donning a Santa hat, as she made her way along a portion of Pearl Street deliveries.
Hakala said it’s extra motivation for her to donate toys next year now that she understands the Santa Fund even more and has experienced the delivery process. She said after talking with the firefighters she learned of the challenge each year to collect enough toys for the older children (12 to 14) and plans to purchase items for next year’s Santa Fund with that age group in mind.
Recipients of the gifts on Hakala and Williams’ delivery route were grateful.
“It’s so wonderful that the Santa Fund was created and that the community supports it,” said Beverly Anderson, a Federal Street resident and recipient of a food box through the Santa Fund. “It means everything to have this extra food.”
Megan Bartlett, a Pearl Street resident, received a food box and items for her daughter. She thanked Hakala and Williams for the delivery and wished them a Merry Christmas.
“It helps out a lot,” she said. “I’m very glad the town offers this.”
Greaves said if he’s needed to coordinate the Santa Fund for the department next year, he’d be up to the task.
“We all take joy in it,” Greaves said of the members of the department. “Everybody is happy to help and it gets us out in the community.”
