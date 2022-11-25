ST. JOHNSBURY — An annual effort dating back decades to support those less fortunate at Christmastime is underway as the Santa Fund once again sparks the spirit of giving locally.
Before hundreds of special deliveries of toys and food are made to area residences on Dec. 23, a host of businesses and individuals will step up with donations of money and gifts to make it possible.
It’s not even December yet, but it’s already happening, said St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves, who is organizing the outreach this year. It’s his second year in the role, taking over from long-time firefighter Mike Pelow who retired, and Greaves said donations of money and toys are coming in.
The Santa Fund is operated through the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and administered by the Caledonian-Record as part of the newspaper’s charitable trust. The Santa Fund has gifted local families in need since The Great Depression.
The fire department accepts registrations from families and individuals in St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Waterford, Barnet, Kirby, Danville and Concord who need support. Toys are provided for children through age 14, and food boxes are available to households in need within the seven towns. A registration form can be found online (kingdomsantafund.com) or on the pages of The Caledonian-Record newspaper.
Greaves said he was told last year’s registrations were lower than usual, but he expects the need to be strong this year. “We’re already booming” with the entries that have come in, he said.
Meeting that need will be individual donors and businesses that rally their employees to support holiday outreach. Greaves noted several groups that step up annually. Help with delivery vehicles comes from Wheelers Building Supply, Larrabee’s Building Supply, Mayos Furniture, and Autosaver Group. Dads 4 by Tool and Supply provides a forklift to help move food boxes. Significant toy collection locations over the years happen at Fred’s Energy in Lyndonville, Autosaver Group, Fairbanks Scales, Ocean State Job Lot, Passumpsic Bank and Wes Ward Auto.
“And that’s to name a few off the top of my head,” he said in an email. “We receive much much more help from people, businesses, and groups around our community.”
Many organizations encourage giving to the cause. One event designed to generate support for Santa Fund in a fun way is happening at the Lake View Grange Hall in West Barnet on Dec. 3. It’s called a Pound Auction and people are encouraged to show up with something wrapped that weighs a pound. People will bid on the items without knowing what’s beneath the wrapping. “It is fun and all for a good cause,” said organizer Lois Allen.
Donations of toys and money can be made at the fire department on Main Street. Drop off the toys. Greaves said checks can be sent to the fire department by mail at 1187 Main Street, St. Johnsbury VT 05819; make checks made out to Santa Fund.
All toys must be collected by Dec. 16 so that the individual gift boxes can be assembled in time for delivery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.