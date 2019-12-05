Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On break from preparing presents in the North Pole, Santa Claus last year tells Lizi Maynard how it's going in the North Pole during a visit to Darling Hill Inn in Lyndonville. It was part of the Chamber of Commerce's annual Santa Comes To Lyndonville celebration which is happening again this Saturday at noon. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Shopping local is encouraged, at events this weekend in Lyndonville, said Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Cheryl McMahon. (Courtesy Logo)
The North Pole Express takes off from the Lyndon Freighthouse on Saturday and Sunday with Santa aboard. (Courtesy Photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Santa is coming to town for the annual celebration that offers holiday cheer for all ages.
“Lyndon will be full of holiday spirit this weekend,” said Cheryl McMahon, of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cobleigh Library, which partner each year to offer holiday events in downtown Lyndonville. “Santa will be on hand at the Darling Inn at noon and the North Pole Express Train will carry hundreds of excited children to meet Santa on Saturday and Sunday.”
