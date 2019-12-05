LYNDONVILLE — Santa is coming to town for the annual celebration that offers holiday cheer for all ages.

“Lyndon will be full of holiday spirit this weekend,” said Cheryl McMahon, of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cobleigh Library, which partner each year to offer holiday events in downtown Lyndonville. “Santa will be on hand at the Darling Inn at noon and the North Pole Express Train will carry hundreds of excited children to meet Santa on Saturday and Sunday.”

