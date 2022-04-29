LYNDON — The Satellite Gallery and Community Space were humming with activity on Thursday afternoon.
The forces behind the gallery, artists and educators Martha Elmes and Elly Barksdale, were busily preparing a new exhibition for a May 6 opening.
They worked with the artist, sculptor Cindy Blakeslee, to arrange her work throughout the cozy storefront at 71 Depot St.
Blakeslee works with found objects to produce unique pieces. She calls them quirky. Asked to name another showroom locally that would be willing and able to host such an exhibit, she shrugged.
“None that I know of,” she said.
The fact is, the Satellite Gallery is a one-of-a-kind operation in this corner of the Northeast Kingdom.
Located smack-dab in the middle of downtown, it is the beating heart of the Lyndon-area arts community.
The 400-square-foot gallery is a pint-sized powerhouse that puts on monthly exhibitions, offers classes and instruction, hosts events and performances, and spearheads local arts and culture activities.
For three years the Satellite Gallery has done a lot with a little. Now, for the first time, the not-for-profit and volunteer-led organization is asking for help.
Elmes and Barksdale have launched an online fundraiser with a modest goal of $5,000. That money will help to cover rent and utility costs and allow the Satellite to continue its mission. The fundraiser can be found at gofund.me/5b0528f3.
“We’re just trying to keep the gallery afloat,” Elmes said. “It’s really important to the town and so we’re just hoping people get behind us and encourage us to keep going.”
The Satellite Gallery began in 2019 as a pop-up gallery featuring the work of retired Northern Vermont University at Lyndon art professor Dorian McGowan.
It was part of a Lyndon Downtown Revitalization Corp. (LDRC) initiative to put art in empty storefronts.
The pop-up gallery was so successful that LDRC decided to make it permanent. It opened in August 2019.
Over the past three years, the Satellite Gallery has featured the works of established artists, local residents, and area students. It has also hosted live music, cultural events, and community meetings and workshops.
The gallery serves as a local foothold for the arts, and supports efforts that extend beyond its walls, such as mural projects, an annual lantern walk, community art walks, and planter boxes at the Bag Balm building and the Main Street bridge.
“The Satellite Gallery is trying to be the catalyst for keeping the arts going,” Elmes said.
The creative sector is considered key to Lyndonville’s economic redevelopment.
That claim is supported by the 2020 town plan and ongoing efforts by the LDRC, Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, and the ongoing Revamp The Ville initiative.
The creative sector accounts for 41,000 jobs and 9.3 percent of the workforce statewide, with plenty of room to grow, according to the Vermont Arts Council report.
Robust arts and culture is considered an important tool in growing tourism, economic activity, and residential in-migration.
The Satellite Gallery is a first step towards growing the creative sector locally.
“We just feel like a lot of towns have an anchor. Maybe it’s a beer garden or a really great restaurant. I just feel like this is becoming an anchor for this town,” Elmes said.
To take the next step, they will need some assistance.
Said Elmes, “We have no money. It’s like any non-profit, you write your grants and try to do the best you can. We just want to keep it afloat, and we’re not going to be able to without some community support.”
