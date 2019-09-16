On Friday evening Troopers from the St Johnsbury barracks conducted a saturation patrol in Wells River. The purpose of the saturation patrol was to focus on speed enforcement, distracted driving and the detection and apprehension of alcohol/drug impaired operators.
During the detail, Troopers initiated 14 traffic stops, issuing 6 tickets and 11 warnings.
