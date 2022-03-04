SAU 35 Announces New Superintendent

Segal, who graduated from Profile School in 1981, was named the next superintendent of SAU 35. She begins on July 1.
During her 35-year career in education, Segal has served as a teacher, counselor, school board member, and principal, according to a press release on Friday.
It will be her first time as a superintendent.
She will replace Tari Thomas, who has served as interim superintendent since July 2020.
Segal was considered the strongest candidate because of her wide-ranging experience and her local ties.
“She really stood out,” said SAU 35 Executive Committee member Kim Koprowski.
Segal holds a bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degrees in Secondary Education and Guidance Counseling, all from the University of New Hampshire, and a certificate of advanced graduate studies in Administrative Leadership with Principal Certification from Plymouth State University.
Her administrative experience includes stints as principal of Hilltop Elementary in Somersworth, Newfields (N.H.) Elementary, and Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Manchester.
She is also a past chair of the Exeter Cooperative School Board.
According to a bio from the Exeter Cooperative School District, Segal follows in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were both teachers, coaches and school board members. Her grandfather was also a principal.
SAU 35 is expected to host ‘meet and greets’ with Segal sometime in the spring.
The seven-town school district includes the K-6 Bethlehem Elementary School, 7-12 Profile School in Bethlehem, K-6 Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, K-12 Lisbon Regional School, and the K-3 Blue School in Landaff.
Total district enrollment is approximately 800 students.
SAU 35 schools are typically high-performing. However, most dropped in the most recent schooldigger.com rankings.
Schooldigger, which uses test scores provided by the New Hampshire Department of Education, ranked Profile High 21st (down nine spots from 2019) and Lisbon Regional High 55th (down 29) out of 84 high schools statewide.
Profile Middle was 16th (down 5) and Lisbon Middle was 46th (up 47) out of 125 middle schools statewide.
Lafayette Regional was 11th (up 3), Bethlehem Elementary was 102nd (down 45), and Lisbon Elementary was 140th (up 7) out of 211 elementary schools statewide.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.