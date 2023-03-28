SAU 35: Five School Districts Approve Proposed Budgets Without Amendment

School districts in SAU 35 recently held their annual meetings.
The following are results from the Bethlehem, Lafayette Regional, Landaff, Lisbon Regional, and Profile school districts.
BETHLEHEM: On March 21, voters approved a $3.48 million operating budget (a 2.3 percent increase) and a collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Bethlehem Education Association (representing a $76,357 increase in 2022-23).
As a result, the local education tax rate will increase by approximately 16 percent, from $6.80 to $7.89 (estimated).
Sarah Storella and Jennifer Lucas (three-year terms) and Margaret Hocking (one year) were elected to the School Board.
LAFAYETTE REGIONAL: On March 9, voters passed a $3.19 million operating budget, a 3.16 percent increase over the previous year, and added $70,000 to the Buildings and Grounds Maintenance and Expendable Trust Fund.
Megan Detamore (Easton) and Joseph Garrison (Franconia) were elected to the School Board.
It marked the final meeting for outgoing School Board Chair Christi Cignac, who stepped down after 10 years.
LANDAFF: On March 13, the Landaff School District approved a $1.25 million operating budget, $4,000 for Technology Trust Fund, and $25,000 for the Unanticipated Tuition Trust Fund.
LISBON REGIONAL: On March 15, the Lisbon Regional School District approved a $6.86 million operating budget during a nine-minute annual meeting.
Re-elected to three-year terms on the school board were Nina Brown (Lisbon), Owen Clark (Lisbon), and Steve Sherry (Lyman).
PROFILE: On March 16, voters approved a $68.5 million operating budget and a collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Profile Support Staff ($97,880 increase in 2023-24).
Elected to three-year school board terms were Erin Talcott (Bethlehem) and Tim Burger (Lafayette).
