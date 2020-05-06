SAU 35 On Search For New Superintendent After Resignation

White Mountains School Administrative Unit 35 is on the search for a new superintendent after Pierre Couture, the superintendent since 2013, tendered his resignation on Tuesday during a meeting of the SAU 35 executive board.
The board accepted his resignation, which is effective June 30.
The plan now, executive board member Kim Koprowski said Wednesday, is to post the position and likely find an interim superintendent to serve for a year before commencing a longer and more thorough search for a permanent superintendent.
In his letter to the SAU 35 boards, Couture, who previously served as the principal of Groveton High School, said, “The teachers, students and families are fortunate to have supportive school boards such as yours. All of you take great pride in your schools and students. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and your students.”
For the 2019-2020 school year, the SAU 35 superintendent position paid a salary of $114,089, according to New Hampshire Department of Education figures.
Couture will be moving to the Newfound Area School District SAU 4, in Bristol, to serve in the same superintendent role.
He was chosen out of 19 candidates applying at the Newfound district, said Koprowski.
The next step now is filling his position at SAU 35.
“I assume it will be an interim superintendent for a full school year and then we can look for someone else and do a really good job,” she said. “I’d like to have a plan.”
That plan could be better developed after the district first has its annual school meetings, which have been postponed because of the coronavirus and the New Hampshire emergency orders prohibiting large gatherings.
Currently, the annual BES meeting is scheduled for June 9, Lisbon’s meeting for June 10, and Profile’s annual meeting for June 25.
The meetings come just days or weeks before the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, which officially begins on July 1.
Koprowski, who also serves on the Profile School Board, said she will ask Profile’s town moderator, Tim Egan, to keep the meeting date to June 25, even if it has to be done virtually, on the Zoom teleconferencing platform and ballots being picked up by residents, filled out, and delivered in a way that maintains social distancing.
White Mountains SAU 35 includes the K-6 Bethlehem Elementary School, the 7-12 Profile Junior and Senior High School in Bethlehem, the K-6 Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, the K-12 Lisbon Regional School, and the K-3 Blue School in Landaff.
