The White Mountains Regional SAU 36 School Board approved a plan for five-day-a-week learning on Thursday.
The plan was OK’d three days before the school district resumes full-time, in-person learning on Monday.
The plan, created by the district leadership team, includes a mask mandate for all staff, students and visitors through the end of the school year. Masks will be required at all times unless a person is eating, drinking or taking a scheduled mask break. The mandate will apply to all school district buildings and grounds.
“We will continue to follow this protocol until the end of the school year. This is a non-negotiable mitigation strategy approved by the WMRSD Board,” said Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
Gov. Chris Sununu on April 1 ordered all New Hampshire public K-12 schools to return to full-time, in-person education by Monday.
SAU 36 schools — Lancaster Elementary, Whitefield Elementary and White Mountains Regional High School — had been two days in-person and two days remote, with Wednesdays off to allow for cleaning and planning.
The school district developed its return-to-school plan in less than two weeks.
The re-opening task force met on April 7. Subcommittees met over the next two days, then made recommendations to the task force. Those recommendations covered 10 areas (communications, facilities, health, instruction, transportation/operations, technology, social-emotional learning, sports/co-curricular, foodservice, and human resources). The task force crafted and revised its plan from Monday through Wednesday.
Their plan covers all facets of education.
Some protocols and procedures are unchanged. Others have been adjusted.
Bus capacity will be increased, and seating limits will increase from one- to two children per seat. Bus drivers will create and maintain daily seating charts and will accommodate children who live alternate days with different parents. Students will still be screened by parents before boarding, fill buses from back to front, wear masks on the bus, and use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting.
To accommodate more students, facilities will open alternate entryways into buildings, in order to alleviate crowding.
Social distance will continue to be enforced in classrooms, bathrooms and other areas. In the event social distance guidelines cannot be met in classrooms and offices, the school district has a surplus of plexiglass barriers. Students will eat in classrooms, and will either pick up lunches in staggered waves or have food delivered to them.
To maintain air quality buildings will continue to use portable air purifiers with HEPA filters, and operate HVAC systems at suggested levels.
Instead of Wednesdays, schools will be deep cleaned and sanitized on Fridays after school. Buildings must be cleared by 4 p.m. Friday, and cleaning could continue on Saturday morning if needed.
Each school will develop a plan to maintain social distance for academic lockers. Meanwhile, athletic locker rooms will remain closed.
Springs sports will proceed as planned. Athletes and spectators must be masked. Fans for inside events must sit in pods 2 to 4 seats apart.
SAU 36 will not demand the return of remote teaching staff, because a substantial number of students have opted out for the remainder of the school year and will continue to learn from home. The school district will continue to provide meals for remote students.
For more information you can see the complete return to school plan at: www.sau36.org/news/what_s_new/april_19__2021_return_to_school_plan
