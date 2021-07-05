SAU 36: Carroll Withdrawal Committee Wraps Up

The committee tasked with measuring the educational impacts of Carroll’s proposed withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District has completed its work.
Last week the Carroll Withdrawal Committee voted 9-1 to approve a final report, which recommends against withdrawal.
The 97-page report — which includes a thorough analysis of the school district’s existing funding formula and the potential impacts of withdrawal — will be forwarded to the school board for acceptance at their next meeting on July 8.
Rob Gauthier, a Carroll Select Board member, cast the lone vote against.
He explained that he agreed with the report’s information, but disagreed with the committee’s final decision. He added that the Town of Carroll intends to submit a minority report to the school board and the state Department of Education.
Committee members, Bob Loiacono and John Tholl, both of Whitefield, said plans to file a minority report with DOE were “inappropriate” and a violation of state laws governing committee procedures.
Gauthier replied that Carroll would request a legal opinion on the matter, and act accordingly.
CHANGES
The Carroll Withdrawal Committee approved its final report at the conclusion of an hour-long, wrap-up meeting on July 1.
The report was OK’d with minor changes. New materials were included that had not been previously considered. They included feedback from surrounding school districts and a clearer breakdown of taxpayer impacts under the current apportionment formula.
Gauthier objected to the new taxpayer breakdown, which he felt was biased. The chart shows Carroll property owners paid the lowest 2020 school tax and property tax (including schools) bills for identically valued properties (at the $175,000, $250,000 and $500,000 levels) in the five-town district.
It was requested by the committee’s other Carroll representative, School Board Member Jim Murphy, in response to questions he has fielded from townsfolk.
“It’s a quick explanation of how much each of the five towns are paying for homes of [identical] values,” he said.
Meanwhile, other committee members said the information was already included in the report and the chart simply clarified it.
“It’s the same information, it’s just a different way of presenting it,” Tholl said, adding later that the chart was “less confusing.”
HISTORY
The committee was formed after Carroll Town Meeting voted 214-58 to initiate the withdrawal process.
The committee met five times and brought the matter to a vote on June 3, well ahead of their Oct. 26 deadline. With seven members in attendance they voted 4-1 (with two abstaining) to recommend against Carroll’s proposed exist from the district.
The majority found no educational justification to support withdrawal, and due to the committee’s limited scope (student learning) they could not address Carroll’s primary concern, the cost of education.
Carroll officials feel the current apportionment formula is unfair, with the town accounting for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer funding in the five-town district.
As an olive branch, the Withdrawal Committee on June 3 unanimously recommended that the school board re-examine White Mountains Regional School District funding formula changes proposed by Carroll in December.
That proposal, which would de-emphasize property values, was included in the committee’s final approved report.
It is unclear how the Town of Carroll will proceed. They previously increased their legal budget in anticipation of a lengthy, contested withdrawal process.
The Carroll Select Board could revisit the matter at their next meeting on July 6.
