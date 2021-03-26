Now, the next step.
SAU 36 will form a committee to review Carroll’s proposed withdrawal from the regional school district.
The Withdrawal Committee is expected to form and convene within the next two months, with a deadline to report its recommendation to the state Board of Education before the end of the year.
Carroll is seeking to leave the district because of dissatisfaction with the apportionment formula.
Earlier this month, Carroll voters approved a Town Meeting warrant article to initiate withdrawal, 214-58.
That triggered a multi-step process, beginning with the formation of the Withdrawal Committee.
By law, the committee will consist of school board and select board members from each SAU 36 community (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield). It could include other community members as well.
From the moment the Withdrawal Committee is created, it has 60 days to hold its first meeting and 180 days after that to submit a recommendation to the state Board of Education, unless more time is requested, according to state law.
It is unclear when the Withdrawal Committee will be formed. It could happen next month when the White Mountains Regional School Board meets on April 5 and 19.
Also uncertain is when the clock started on the timeline. If it began with the Carroll Town Meeting vote, the Withdrawal Committee would have to get together by Saturday, May 8.
Anticipating a contested withdrawal, Carroll has added $70,000 to its legal budget over the next two years.
Ben Jellison, who helped to draft Carroll’s withdrawal warrant article, said the town has grounds to file for withdrawal regardless of the Withdrawal Committee’s recommendation, and intends to.
If the Board of Education approves withdrawal, it would be submitted to the voters of the cooperative school district, in according with RSAs 195:25 and 195:29, which govern withdrawal from cooperative school districts.
If voters reject the withdrawal plan, Carroll could still appeal the vote to the state Board of Education.
