After the failed March 10 town vote of the proposed $12.944 million renovation of the high school and redesign of its career and technical education center, White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 will be reaching out to district residents for feedback.

On Thursday, representatives of White Mountains Regional High School that included its principal, Mike Berry, and CTE director, Rob Scott, met with the White Mountains Regional School District Facilities Committee to discuss the next steps.

