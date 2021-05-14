SAU 36 Provides ESSER Fund Update

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional SAU 36 School Board heard an update on COVID-19 relief funding at their meeting on Thursday.
All told, the five-town cooperative school district is expected to receive nearly $8 million in COVID funds, according to Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
They were awarded through three rounds of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, and two rounds of the Supplemental Public School Response (SPSR).
Some of those funds have already been accepted; others are pending.
SAU 36 previously received $386,946 through ESSER 1 and $363,000 through SPSR 1 & 2, and is in the process of accepting $2.2 million through ESSER 2, and anticipates getting another $5 million through ESSER 3.
Those funds have been — and will continue to be — used for COVID response efforts to address wide-ranging education needs during the pandemic.
Anastasia pointed to a “long list of allowable activities” for those funds including the purchase of COVID supplies (such as masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies), improvements to building HVAC systems, and initiatives to address COVID learning loss.
On April 22 the school board approved ESSER 2 expenditures including $50,000 for the study, engineering, design and construction administrative services for the White Mountains Regional High School generator project, and approximately $250,000 for the purchase of 30 Promethean touch-screen monitors (for classroom use in all district schools) and 410 Chromebook tablets (for grades K-4).
COVID UPDATE
SAU 36 hosted its first student vaccination clinic on Friday.
Approximately 100 signed up to receive their first jab, according to SAU 36 officials, noting that participation was voluntary, parents were notified, and vaccinations will not be required.
Meanwhile the school district reported no confirmed cases in any of its schools (Lancaster Elementary, Whitefield Elementary or White Mountains Regional High School).
The school board did not discuss updated CDC recommendations on mask use, but they are expected to raise the issue at their next meeting on May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.