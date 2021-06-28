SAU 36 Removes Mask Mandate For Summer School

WHITEFIELD — Masks off.
The White Mountains Regional SAU 36 School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a summer school COVID-19 mitigation plan which rolls back the school district’s mask mandate.
Under the plan, masks must be worn on buses, but not inside or outside of buildings.
It follows the latest guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services that face coverings are no longer recommended indoors and outdoors in low risk settings, including schools.
“It’s a huge milestone,” said School Board Member Herb Randall.
In another key change, SAU 36 will end routine COVID screenings at Lancaster Elementary, Whitefield Elementary and White Mountains Regional High School. Screening duties would fall to parents.
As before, symptomatic students may be sent home (an on-call nurse will make the call). But those incidents will be less disruptive to working families. That’s because DHHS will no longer perform contact tracing in most cases, and will only quarantine household contacts.
“This is wonderful news, as many students experienced prolonged absences due to quarantine requirements. This change in practice will mean there is a greater likelihood of uninterrupted in-person learning for our students,” wrote Lisa Miller, the White Mountains Regional School District COVID coordinator.
If successful, the summer school plan will serve as the basis for the district’s fall-re-opening plan.
However, Miller wrote, everything is subject to change during COVID.
“Some epidemiologists are predicting a surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in September/October. If we see cases trending upward, we may have to escalate our mitigation efforts,” she wrote.
The summer school plan reflects the state’s changing COVID response.
Last month New Hampshire replaced its year-old K-12 re-opening guidelines with “Universal Best Practices” guidance, which gives schools more leeway in how they operate during the pandemic.
The White Mountains Regional School District used Universal Best Practices to create the plan approved Thursday.
Beyond easing the mask mandate and eliminating the student screenings, the plan continues various mitigation measures such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and daily cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces. Classroom air flow would be maintained by HVAC systems, air purifiers and open windows. The cohorting of students will be recommended.
