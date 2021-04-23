The White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 has no active COVID-19 cases and only “a handful” of staff and student quarantines.
That was what Lisa Miller, the district’s COVID coordinator, reported to the School Board on Thursday.
“Right now we are probably in the best place that we’ve been, which is exciting,” Miller said.
While she expects a rise in cases and quarantines after April vacation next week — “I’m anticipating some activity” — Miller said the school district was trending in the right direction.
SAU 36 successfully returned to five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Monday and is expected to hold vaccination clinics for high school students in May.
FACILITIES COMMITTEE
The School Board received an update from its Facilities Committee.
James Brady, the Facilities Committee chair, said the issue of traffic patterns in the area of Whitefield Elementary School was discussed.
The matter had been raised at a School Board meeting earlier this month, in relation to a proposed landfill in Dalton, which could dramatically increase truck traffic through the area.
Brady said the issue would be raised with the Town of Whitefield, and added “I cannot believe we don’t have a blinking yellow light there [at the entrance to Whitefield Elementary].”
In addition, Brady noted several projects that were under discussion. Those include a new generator at Lancaster Elementary and new windows and doors for all SAU 36 schools. Full updates on those matters will come at a future meeting.
ESSER FUNDS
Towards the end of their meeting, the School Board approved the expenditure of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which have been awarded through federal COVID relief packages.
Expenditures approved Thursday included $50,000 for the study, engineering, design and construction administrative services for the White Mountains Regional High School generator project, and approximately $250,000 for the purchase of 30 Promethean touch screen monitors (for classroom use in all district schools) and 410 Chromebook tablets (for grades K-4).
While he supported the expenditures, School Board member Herb Randall raised concern that ESSER 2 funds were not being used for their intended purpose: To address COVID learning loss.
“I really hope that in the next meeting we see things specifically tailored to academic outcomes rather than things that we would like to have, that we know are good, and that are on our wish lists.”
Randall was assured that the equipment purchases allowed for learning continuity during the pandemic, and was told that additional ESSER expenditures specifically aimed at learning loss, such as the hiring of interventionists and reading coaches, would be discussed at the next school board meeting on Thursday, May 13.
