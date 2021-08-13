LANCASTER — For the second time this summer, the White Mountains Regional School Board took public comment on a proposed policy for transgender students.
Meeting in the high school auditorium on Thursday, the school board heard an hour of passionate testimony from 14 local residents, parents, and students.
Eight spoke in favor of the policy, and called for the school board to approve it as written.
One of those was Sam Ryan, a transgender male and incoming WMRHS 11th grade student.
In a letter read by his uncle, School Board member Bob Loiacono, Ryan said, “So long as [the proposed transgender policies] are passed, you are helping some of my closest friends and I tremendously. There is no reason why a student should feel like they don’t have access to basic human rights in the place that they attend the majority of their time in. This is not a want, this is a necessity. We need to feel safe and be safe when it comes to school. You are debating nothing else except for how I — and other students I know well — are treated on a day-to-day basis. I know in the past we’ve dealt with separate but not equal, and it’s time for that to change from within our school system.”
Six other members of the public were critical of the proposal, either fully or in part.
They were particularly concerned with rules over bathroom and locker room use.
The three-page policy would allow students to use the bathroom or participate in the interscholastic sport of their gender identity. Transgender locker room access would be judged on a case-by-case basis.
Cassandra Percey of Lancaster said transgender student deserve fair treatment, but granting them preferred-gender bathroom and locker room entry was unfair.
“Students who identify as transgender deserve the same educational opportunities and resources as their peers, and should be treated with the same respect and compassion,” Percey said. “A compassionate response, however, should not be denying that there are real physical differences between the sexes that necessitate different treatment, especially in situations where these differences impact privacy, fair play in sports, or personal rights. Everyone is affected by gender identity policies, which negates sex-based protections by prioritizing feelings over biology.”
Superintendent Marion Anastasia said the school district was moving to address the bathroom issue.
She said staff bathrooms will be converted into single-use, unisex bathrooms for use by staff and students in time for the 2021-2022 school year. She added that student bathrooms will be changed over in the future.
Clare Brooks of Lancaster added that transgender students have used the bathroom of their choice in the White Mountains Regional School District for the past six years without incident.
“Its been years since the first child in Lancaster came out as transgender. I was there when that happened. And the school did everything they could to make that child comfortable,” she said.
Another issue raised on Thursday was gender identity.
Under the proposed policy, staff and students would be required to use a transgender student’s preferred name and pronoun. That will be enforced in a common-sense way, said White Mountains Regional School District officials.
WMRHS principal Jacob Hess said students would not be disciplined or suspended for using the wrong pronoun or name when addressing a transgender student, unless those actions were repeated or intentional.
“If it’s an accidental thing you work with kids. You educate them and teach them,” Hess said. “Rest assured if your child used the wrong pronoun or the wrong name the first time or the second time it’s not ‘You’re out of here.’”
The public comments will be taken under advisement. The School Board is expected to vote whether to adopt the policy at their next meeting on Aug. 26.
The policy was drafted by the New Hampshire School Board Association in 2015 and has already been adopted, fully or in part, but roughly one-third of New Hampshire public school districts.
That includes five districts in southern Coos County: Milan, Northumberland, Stark, Stratford, and the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative.
For more information on the policy and its purpose visit www.sau36.org/article/494260.
REOPENING PLAN
The school board voted 4-2 to accept a school re-opening plan with separate mask requirements for grades K-8 and 9-12.
Under the plan, all students in grades K-8 at the Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary Schools will be required to wear masks to start the school year.
The decision was tied to vaccination status. Children under 12 (the majority of K-8 students) are not yet eligible for inoculation.
Meanwhile White Mountains Regional High School will follow a three-tier, color coded (red, yellow, green) masking systems. The tiers are as follows:
GREEN: Masks are optional. WMRSD schools will enter ‘green’ status when the transmission rate is minimal (fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 population, or four of fewer cases in WMRSD communities).
YELLOW: Mask wearing is recommended, but not required. WMRSD schools will enter ‘yellow’ status when the transmission rate is moderate (50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or 5-8 cases in WMRSD communities).
RED: Masks required. WMRSD schools will enter ‘red’ status when the transmission rate is substantial (more than 100 cases per 100,000, or 9 or more cases in WMRSD communities).
Regardless of the tier, masks will be required at all times on school buses, under orders of the U.S. Department of Transportation and Department of Homeland Security. At no time will masks be required outdoors.
The complete 39-page reopening plan will be emailed to staff and families next week and will be posted to www.sau36.org.
Before the re-opening plan was approved, the school board heard public comment.
Chris Silk or Whitefield informed the school board his two children will not wear masks regardless of the COVID transmission rate. He demanded to know how the school district will handle that situation.
School Board Chair Greg Odell said WMRSD would have to obtain a legal opinion.
The SAU 36 administration created the reopening plan in consultation with state and federal health department guidelines, and surveys of 423 families and 121 staff.
Families mostly broke into two camps, with 42% favoring a student-and-staff mask mandate (regardless of vaccination status) during periods of moderate-to-high transmission and 41% opposed all mask requirements.
Staff opinion was more spread out. Over half (52%) said staff and students should wear masks regardless of vaccination status during periods of moderate-to-high transmission. However 29% favored a student-only mask mandate during periods of moderate-to-high transmission, 18% said masks should be mandated at all times regardless of the transmission rate, and 21% opposed all mask rules.
Families were also split on school-based vaccination clinics, with 52% opposing the idea and 48% in favor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.