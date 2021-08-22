SAU 36 School Board Stands By Re-Opening Plan

The White Mountains Regional School Board stood by its mask plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
At a special meeting on Wednesday, the School Board voted 4-3 to reaffirm mask policies for grades PreK-8 (masks required at all times) and 9-12 (masks optional, except for periods of high transmission) to open the school year.
Voting in favor were board members Bob Loiacono (Whitefield), James Murphy (Carroll), Herb Randall (Lancaster) and Kristen van Bergen-Buteau (Lancaster).
Dissenting votes were cast by James Brady (Jefferson), Greg Odell (Dalton) and Tara Giles (Whitefield).
The School Board called the special meeting on Wednesday after some members raised questions.
When the White Mountains Regional School District’s re-opening plan (including mask measures) was approved on Aug. 12, Giles assumed she was voting for the plan as written, and not an amendment to require masks for PreK-8 students.
“We were there for 2 1/2 hours, it was a really long meeting, we talked about a lot of things, and at the end I was under the impression we were voting on the plan and not the amendment,” she said. “So I must have missed that somewhere in the jungle.”
LENGTHY DISCUSSION
School board members expressed different opinions on mask use during the hour-long special meeting.
Some supported the PreK-8 mask mandate and felt it should be expanded to grades 9-12.
“I voted for masking [on Aug. 12] and, after fielding a number of phone calls, I’m even more in favor of masking. If I had my choice I would mask the high school [students] also,” Murphy said.
Added van Bergen-Buteau, “I would be more comfortable with the [Centers for Disease Control recommendations] which would mask everyone. No one strategy is safe so it makes sense to layer them up.”
Others wondered if the PreK-8 policy could be loosened.
Following their Aug. 12 vote, some board members have had long conversations with constituents opposed to mask use.
Odell wondered if the word “mandatory” could be dropped from the PreK-8 mandate to address those concerns.
However, van Bergen-Buteau felt the word “mandatory” was necessary to avoid confusion and allow staff at Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary to enforce the policy.
“Anything less strong than ‘required’ leaves a huge amount of room for interpretation, which would result in a huge amount of room for people to push back,” she said. “I feel like this is not the time for us to be anything other than crystal clear about the intent of the board, and how we’d like to see the year carried out.”
At another point, Brady asked if the elementary schools could simply follow the same policies as the high school.
Lisa Miller, the school district’s COVID coordinator, said elementary schools are subject to stricter policies because children under 12 won’t be vaccine eligible until late 2021 or early 2022, she said.
“One of the reasons [mask requirements] were more relaxed at the high school is because they had the opportunity to vaccinate,” Miller said.
Van Bergen-Buteau said school boards had a duty to protect the most vulnerable students and their families.
“We have said since the beginning, if we do everything we can to help keep our kids safe in our schools, we’re going to look back on it and think we did too much. But that’s much better than looking back on really bad outcomes and wishing we had done more,” she said. “And I don’t really think that masks are too much to ask.”
CLARIFICATION
The School Board also voted 7-0 to clarify disciplinary measures for students who do not follow the mask guidelines.
According to the clarifying language, students who refuse to wear masks when required will be sent home.
THE PLAN
Under the plan, all students in grades K-8 at the Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary schools will be required to wear masks to start the school year.
The decision was tied to vaccination status. Children under 12 (the majority of K-8 students) are not yet eligible for inoculation.
Meanwhile, WMRHS will follow a three-tier, color-coded (red, yellow, green) masking system. The tiers are as follows:
GREEN: Masks are optional. WMRSD schools will enter “green” status when the transmission rate is minimal (fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 population, or four of fewer cases in WMRSD communities).
YELLOW: Mask wearing is recommended, but not required. WMRSD schools will enter “yellow” status when the transmission rate is moderate (50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or 5-8 cases in WMRSD communities).
RED: Masks required. WMRSD schools will enter “red” status when the transmission rate is substantial (more than 100 cases per 100,000, or 9 or more cases in WMRSD communities).
As of Friday, there were 14 active cases in the school district (9 in Whitefield, 5 in Lancaster) and Coos County had a substantial transmission rate. Under those conditions, WMRHS would be in “red” status.
Students who do not wear masks when required would be sent home.
The high school “red” mask requirement could be dropped altogether if the school reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate. However, Miller said, “We are nowhere close to 80 percent.”
Regardless of the tier, masks will be required at all times on school buses, under orders of the U.S. Department of Transportation and Department of Homeland Security. At no time will masks be required outdoors.
The complete 39-page reopening plan will be posted to www.sau36.org.
