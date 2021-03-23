SAU 36 To Relax Quarantine Guidelines

Quarantine rules are changing.
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 will no longer require students and staff to quarantine after out-of-state travel or classroom exposure.
The policy change was recommended by the state Department of Health and Human Services, as part of their updated COVID-19 guidance.
Lisa Miller, COVID coordinator for SAU 36, explained the new procedures during Monday’s school board meeting.
In accordance with DHHS, students and staff returning from out-of-state domestic travel will not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, Miller said.
“It’s uncomfortable for me to allow unvaccinated students and staff to return to our buildings without a quarantine period, especially considering many are traveling to Florida during April break where the variants of concern are on the rise. But we have followed DHHS guidance throughout the school year and we’re going to continue to follow their lead,” Miller said.
In addition, students and staff will not be quarantined for classroom exposure, provided they are properly masked up and seated at least three feet apart.
Miller noted “This guidance applies only to controlled and monitored educational classroom settings. In other settings, DHHS will continue to recommend quarantine for people within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer during their infectious period.”
The new DHHS guidance may allow the school district, which remains in hybrid learning mode, to increase students’ in-classroom learning time.
“Having spent the last year attempting to eliminate, or at least minimize risk, it certainly is a shift in thinking to be lifting quarantines and spacing students closer together. But we have added vaccinations to our list of mitigation measures. So the older folks, the vulnerable population, and front-line workers have all had the opportunity to protect themselves with a very effective vaccine. So it may very well be time to get more students back into the building and shift some of our focus — not all of our focus — from infection control to academic recovery.”
Seventy-five percent of SAU 36 teachers and staff (179 out of 237) are fully vaccinated, or have started the vaccination process, Miller said.
In addition to growing staff immunity, the school district reported low COVID rates, with three active cases and a handful of precautionary quarantines. All schools remain open for hybrid learning.
SPRING SPORTS
North Country athletic directors have agreed that spring sports participants will wear masks.
Following a meeting on Monday, the ADs decided that players and coaches will be masked at all times, despite being outdoors.
“The NHIAA strongly recommends that teams wear masks,” said WMR athletic director Kerry Brady. “And, also, it will be mandated that teams wear masks in tournament play. So we felt as though if we’re going to be wearing them in tournament play, we should also be wearing them during the regular season as well.”
That applies to baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. Exceptions will be made for certain track events, such as pole vault, for safety reasons.
White Mountains Regional High School’s baseball, softball and tennis teams will compete against North Country opponents, in order to limit travel during COVID. Track and field will face mostly regional opponents, with the exceptions of meets at Moultonborough and Kearsage (pole vaulters only).
Fans will be required to wear masks in the immediate vicinity of the playing fields.
“There will be mask zones,” Brady said. “If you’re standing out by your car on the side of the road to watch a softball game, I’m not going to be going up there and policing that area. I’m going to be policing the area right along our fields.”
Spring sports practices begin on March 29.
IN-PERSON MEETINGS
The School Board will resume in-person meetings on April 5.
Meetings will be held in the high school auditorium, to allow for social distance and airflow. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
The meetings will continue to be broadcast online, to accommodate those unwilling or unable to attend due to COVID risks, including school staff and board members.
REORGANIZATION
Greg Odell of Dalton was named the new School Board chair. He replaces Jessica Loiacono of Whitefield, who did not seek re-election. James Brady of Jefferson was selected as vice-chair.
PRINCIPAL’S PODCAST
WMRHS principal Jacob Hess has launched a podcast, The Principal’s Podcast, featuring high school students and staff. Three episodes have been released, with more to come. They can be found at anchor.fm/white-mountains-regional.
“I’m really looking forward to getting some community involvement with that and doing some interviews with community members. Really bringing the community into the building and bringing the building out to the community a little bit more,” Hess said.
COVID RELIEF FUNDS
SAU 36 has been awarded $2.2 million through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (ESSER II) program.
Plans for those funds are in development.
School board member Kristen Van Bergen of Lancaster noted “I just want to be mindful … that if there’s an opportunity to pay that forward to taxpayers that would be good
ESSER II funds were awarded through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
