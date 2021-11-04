NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland School District on Oct. 28 voted to accept and approve the transfer of $167,969 in additional state adequacy aid.
By a 15-7 vote, $98,369 was put into the Technology Expendable Trust Fund.
Those funds are expected to go towards cyber security (estimated cost $10,000) as well as technology infrastructure and new chrome book for students (cost TBD).
By a 16-6 vote, $69,600 was put towards the salary for an existing, first-year guidance counselor position.
Resident Joseph Kennett asked why another guidance counselor was needed.
Superintendent Ronna Cadarette answered that students required more emotional support services due to the pandemic.
Both warrant articles were unanimously recommended by the school board, who recommended the funds go towards long-term staffing and technology needs over short-term tax relief.
School districts were awarded additional adequacy aid to compensate for funding shortfalls, tied to COVID-19 undercounts of Average Daily Membership and Free and Reduced Lunch recipients, both of which are used to determine adequacy funding amounts.
Similar votes were held in the Stark and Stratford School Districts.
Stark voters on Oct. 25 agreed to put $37,070 into the high school expendable trust fund, $25,000 into the special education trust fund, $20,000 into the technology expendable trust fund, and $5,000 into the maintenance expendable trust fund. All four were approved by voice votes.
Stratford voters on Oct. 27 agreed to put $25,000 into the maintenance expendable trust fund, $25,000 into the special education expendable trust fund, $17,709 into the high school expendable trust fund, and $30,000 into the technology expendable trust fund. All four were approved by unanimous voice votes.
